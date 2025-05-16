Bicycle Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Developed and Emerging Economies Fuel Growth

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bicycle Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bicycle Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.67% from US$79.713 billion in 2025 to US$110.102 billion in 2030.







The global bicycle market is poised for growth in the coming years, primarily driven by increasing consumer focus on healthy lifestyles and the rising adoption of bicycles for daily routines, leisure, and sports activities in both developed and developing economies.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. This is due to the large population base in countries like India, China, and Indonesia, as well as the presence of well-established domestic bicycle brands such as Atlas Cycles, Hero Cycles, and Giant Bicycles.

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle-Related Diseases: The growing global prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is a key factor driving the demand for bicycles. As people become more aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle and regular physical activity, cycling is increasingly seen as an accessible and effective way to mitigate the risk of these diseases.

The growing global prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is a key factor driving the demand for bicycles. As people become more aware of the importance of a healthy lifestyle and regular physical activity, cycling is increasingly seen as an accessible and effective way to mitigate the risk of these diseases. The International Diabetes Federation projects that 783 million people will have diabetes by 2045. Cycling helps maintain blood sugar levels and activates a significant portion of the body's muscles, reducing the risk of diabetes.

The World Health Organization reported that one in eight people were obese in 2022. Cycling promotes physical activity and boosts metabolism, contributing to weight management.

Reasons for buying this report::

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub- segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 151 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $79.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $110.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Hero Cycles Limited

Scott Sports SA

Merida Industry Co., Ltd

Cervelo

TI Cycles

Fuji Bikes

Accell Group N.V.

Olympus Bikes

Derby Cycle AG

Cube Bikes

Bicycle Market Segments:

By Type

Mountain

Road

Hybrid

Others

By End-User

Men

Women

Kids

By Technology

Conventional

Electric

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uiiu0l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment