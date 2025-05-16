In-Flight Catering Services Market Outlook, 2030 - Technology and Sustainability Reshape the Landscape

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Flight Catering Services Market Outlook, 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global in-flight catering services industry is experiencing a significant transformation due to shifting consumer expectations, increased airline competition, and technological advancements in food logistics and preparation. Once a secondary aspect of air travel, in-flight catering is now a vital differentiator for airlines, especially in premium and long-haul segments. Post-pandemic, the industry has rebounded, driven by rising air travel, focus on customer satisfaction, and demand for healthier, customized, and diverse meal options.

A major driver of change in the industry is the segmentation of airline service offerings. As low-cost carriers expand globally, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, catering models are being rethought. Budget airlines lean towards a buy-on-board strategy to minimize costs, while full-service airlines enhance in-flight meals as part of brand identity, creating a bifurcated landscape where catering providers adapt to both high-volume, low-cost models and premium offerings.

Dietary personalization and health consciousness among travelers are reshaping the sector. Passengers demand diverse dietary-specific options, leading to logistical complexities for catering companies. Advanced kitchen automation and data analytics are being integrated to manage inventories, forecast preferences, and ensure timely delivery.

The "Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Outlook, 2030" report projects the market to grow from USD 20.78 Billion in 2024 to USD 31.82 Billion by 2030, with an 8.66% CAGR. Technological innovation, including AI-based meal planning, is crucial, with sustainable meal packaging and blockchain enhancing food traceability. The industry's focus on sustainability is driving the exploration of compostable materials and reusable service ware.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth due to a surge in air passenger traffic and growing demand for premium travel. Countries like China and India are heavily investing in aviation infrastructure, creating lucrative opportunities for catering providers. North America and Europe continue to lead in market value due to the presence of legacy carriers and strong service culture.

Strategic mergers and partnerships are prevalent as companies aim to scale operations, expand regional presence, and improve service efficiency. Major catering companies are collaborating with celebrities, local producers, and nutritionists to create exclusive menus. Airlines are outsourcing catering to specialized vendors, focusing on expertise and cost-efficiency.

Key market drivers include increasing premium travel demand and dietary customization. Significant challenges are supply chain logistics and cost pressures. Trends focus on sustainable packaging and AI integration for meal planning. Long-haul and economy class flights dominate the market due to their volume and demand for comprehensive meal services.

Notable collaborations and developments include Mainline Aviation's partnership with SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Newrest's provincial expansion in France, Qatar Airways' catering award, and new contracts secured by Newrest Morocco. A significant focus is on enhancing dining experiences and aligning with sustainability goals through strategic business management agreements.

This report provides insights on market value and forecasts, drivers and challenges, trends, and top companies. Research involved primary and secondary sources, including interviews with industry players and analysis of government reports. Intended for industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders, this data aims to refine market-centric strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





