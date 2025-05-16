Aquafaba Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2025-2032: Strategic Partnerships and Eco-friendly Innovations Drive Expansion

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aquafaba Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2025-2032 - (By Form, End Use, Distribution Channel, Geographic Coverage and By Company)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aquafaba market is set for substantial growth, expected to reach US$ 57.8 million by 2032, expanding from US$ 25.8 million in 2025. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% between 2025 and 2032.

Aquafaba is rapidly transitioning from a niche ingredient to a mainstream staple, particularly in health, vegan, and gluten-free sectors. With increased consumer awareness, product innovation, and regional support for sustainable food systems, aquafaba is poised for significant adoption in commercial and home cooking. Companies investing in education, product development, and strategic partnerships are well-positioned to capture market growth.

The ascent of aquafaba is driven by consumer demand for clean-label, low-fat, and cholesterol-free ingredients. Its properties of emulsification, binding, and foaming make it a versatile replacement for eggs, contributing to the reduction of a product's carbon footprint by up to 85%, thus aligning with global sustainability goals. The increased adoption of aquafaba in baking, sauces, beverages, and ready-to-eat foods is evident among both home cooks and industrial producers, facilitated by the availability of its liquid and powdered forms.

Key Market Drivers

Demand for Gluten-Free and Allergen-Friendly Foods: Aquafaba meets the increasing demand for food products that are free from gluten and common allergens. It mimics egg whites without triggering allergies, making it ideal for gluten-free and vegan baked goods. The ingredient supports the creation of quality products like muffins, cookies, and cakes.

Rising Vegan Population: Aquafaba's popularity is rising among vegan consumers who seek egg-free alternatives. Brands like Hellmann's and Follow Your Heart have introduced vegan mayonnaise using aquafaba, while companies like Oggs and Vor Foods offer baked goods made with this sustainable ingredient.

Business Opportunities and Market Trends

Startups like Fabumin are innovating by producing powdered aquafaba from upcycled legume water, improving shelf stability and usability for food manufacturers. This innovation is attracting international brands for commercial applications in cakes, sauces, and ready-to-eat meals.

Aquafaba's use extends beyond food, spanning cosmetics, cultivated meat production, and microbiome solutions, further driving demand and showcasing its adaptability across industries.

Challenges in the Market

Despite its benefits, aquafaba remains underrecognized outside niche vegan and health-centric circles. Misconceptions and concerns over sodium content or BPA from canned sources hinder its broader adoption. Increasing consumer education, usage guidelines, and prominent retail presence are necessary for aquafaba to become a kitchen staple.

Regional Analysis

North America: Leading with a projected 37.4% market share by 2025, North America's demand is driven by rising celiac disease rates and a growing vegan population. Major players are innovating to cater to this market.

Europe: With a focus on veganism and plant-based diets, Europe is a promising market for aquafaba. Regulations and sustainability awareness support market growth, particularly in bakery and ready-to-eat sectors.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market participants are enhancing their product offerings and include:

OGGS

Happy Dance

Haden's Aquafaba

Ingredion Incorporated

Dasca Group

The Very Food Co.

Casa Amella Bio Food SLU

EURO S.P.I.D. srl

Symrise

SOS Chefs

Chickplease

Saheli

Global Aquafaba Market Scope

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

Flakes

By End Use:

Sauces and Dressing

Cocktails

Baking and Confectionery

Cakes and Pastries

Cookies and Biscuits

Breads and Muffins

Others

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Other

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

