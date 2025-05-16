$236.5 Bn Fertility Tracking Apps Markets - Global Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2032 Featuring Market Leaders and New Players Such as Flo Health, Clue, Ovia Health, Natural Cycles and Glow

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Tracking Apps Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fertility tracking apps market is forecast to reach US$99.24 billion in 2025 and is expected to further expand to US$236.5 billion by 2032, progressing at a remarkable CAGR of 13.21% during the forecast period.



The integration of wearable technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) has significantly improved the functionality, accuracy, and usability of these apps. Increasing adoption of smartphones, widespread access to the internet, and heightened awareness of reproductive health are major factors fueling the market's expansion.



The demand is being driven by users seeking non-invasive, tech-enabled solutions to manage menstrual health and fertility. In addition, the trend of integrating mental wellness support and fertility consultations within these platforms is adding significant value, helping these apps evolve from simple trackers to comprehensive reproductive health companions.



Key Market Drivers



Rising Awareness of Women's Health and Reproductive Wellness



Growing global awareness of menstrual and reproductive health is one of the key factors propelling the fertility tracking apps market. Women are increasingly prioritizing their wellness and seeking tools that provide insights into hormonal changes, ovulation patterns, and fertility cycles. Support from healthcare advocacy groups, public health initiatives, and government programs has further intensified the adoption of digital health solutions, including fertility tracking apps.



Technological Advancements in AI and ML



Artificial intelligence and machine learning are playing a pivotal role in enhancing fertility tracking applications. These technologies allow apps to analyze massive datasets and deliver tailored insights based on individual user patterns. By recognizing subtle shifts in menstrual and hormonal trends, AI-enabled apps offer highly accurate predictions that assist users in managing their fertility effectively. These advanced algorithms can adjust to changes over time, delivering dynamic, personalized recommendations.



Rising Demand for Non-Invasive, Digital Fertility Solutions



With the rise in fertility-related disorders, including PCOS and PMS, there is a growing demand for solutions that are user-friendly, cost-effective, and non-invasive. Fertility tracking apps serve as essential tools for users seeking to avoid or achieve pregnancy while managing conditions that affect reproductive health. Their ease of use and integration with wearable devices further enhance their appeal across demographics.



Business Opportunity

Integration with Wearables and IoT Devices



A significant growth opportunity lies in integrating fertility tracking apps with wearable and IoT devices. Smartwatches, fitness bands, and specialized fertility sensors can track biometric data such as body temperature, heart rate, and sleep cycles in real time. When paired with fertility tracking apps, these wearables provide a more seamless and precise user experience. This convergence of connected health solutions is appealing to tech-savvy users and opens doors for developers to build more robust, holistic platforms.



Expansion into Fertility Support Services



Another strategic opportunity is the evolution of fertility tracking apps into comprehensive fertility management ecosystems. These platforms can incorporate telemedicine, in-app consultations with fertility specialists, mental health support, and access to assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as IVF. This integration allows users to transition from tracking to treatment, ensuring continuous care while opening new revenue models for app developers.



Competitive Analysis



The fertility tracking apps market is highly competitive, marked by both established brands and emerging innovators. Market leaders such as Flo Health, Clue, and Ovia Health have built strong reputations through data-driven insights, user-friendly interfaces, and trusted medical partnerships. These companies offer features such as cycle prediction, symptom tracking, wearable integration, and privacy-focused enhancements.



New entrants like Natural Cycles and Glow are distinguishing themselves by offering AI-powered insights and targeted solutions, such as digital contraception and fertility coaching. Strategic alliances with fertility clinics, healthcare professionals, and telemedicine providers are helping these companies gain traction in an increasingly saturated market.



Recent developments such as the launch of anonymous user modes for privacy and data protection reflect growing concerns about digital health data security and are likely to influence app adoption positively.

Region-Wise Analysis



North America remains the most dominant region in the fertility tracking apps market, supported by high smartphone penetration, digital literacy, and widespread healthcare digitization. The U.S. and Canada are major contributors due to their advanced healthcare infrastructure and growing focus on reproductive health education. Teen pregnancy concerns and the rising healthcare spending in this region have prompted public health agencies to encourage technology adoption for fertility awareness and menstrual health management.



Asia-Pacific and Latin America are projected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period. The increasing affordability of smartphones, expanding internet access, and a rising awareness of reproductive health in these regions present significant untapped potential. Governments and NGOs promoting women's health in countries like India, Brazil, and Indonesia are expected to drive market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Fertility Tracking Apps Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2025

1.5. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Supply

2.5.2. Demand

2.6. Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

2.7. Economic Overview

2.7.1. World Economic Projections

2.8. PESTLE Analysis



3. Global Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, 2019-2032

3.1. Global Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, by Platform, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Android

3.1.1.2. IOS

3.2. Global Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Ovulation Tracking

3.2.1.2. Period Tracking

3.2.1.3. Menstrual Tracking

3.2.1.4. Pregnancy Tracking

3.2.1.5. Others

3.3. Global Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Hospitals

3.3.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.3.1.3. Homecare Settings

3.3.1.4. Others

3.4. Global Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

3.4.1. Key Highlights

3.4.1.1. North America

3.4.1.2. Europe

3.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.1.4. Latin America

3.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa



4. North America Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, 2019-2032

4.1. North America Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, by Platform, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

4.1.1. Key Highlights

4.1.1.1. Android

4.1.1.2. IOS

4.2. North America Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

4.2.1. Key Highlights

4.2.1.1. Ovulation Tracking

4.2.1.2. Period Tracking

4.2.1.3. Menstrual Tracking

4.2.1.4. Pregnancy Tracking

4.2.1.5. Others

4.3. North America Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

4.3.1. Key Highlights

4.3.1.1. Hospitals

4.3.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4.3.1.3. Homecare Settings

4.3.1.4. Others

4.4. North America Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, by Country, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

4.4.1. Key Highlights

4.4.1.1. U.S. Fertility Tracking Apps Market by Platform, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

4.4.1.2. U.S. Fertility Tracking Apps Market by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

4.4.1.3. U.S. Fertility Tracking Apps Market by End User, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

4.4.1.4. Canada Fertility Tracking Apps Market by Platform, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

4.4.1.5. Canada Fertility Tracking Apps Market by Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

4.4.1.6. Canada Fertility Tracking Apps Market by End User, Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

4.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis



5. Europe Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, 2019-2032



6. Asia Pacific Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, 2019-2032



7. Latin America Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, 2019-2032



8. Middle East & Africa Fertility Tracking Apps Market Outlook, 2019-2032



9. Competitive Landscape

Flo Health Inc.

Glow, Inc.

Biowink GmbH

Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc.

Ovia Health

MagicGirl

Joii Ltd.

Procter & Gamble

Simple Design. Ltd.

Cycles

