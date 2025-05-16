New York, NY, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur and philanthropist Mikhail Peleg was among the prominent figures in attendance at the Financial Times Brazil Summit 2025, held at Convene One Liberty Plaza in New York City.

The high-level forum brought together over 300 leaders from business, government, and finance to discuss Brazil’s role in driving sustainable growth, energy innovation, and geopolitical influence ahead of COP30.

Peleg, recognized for his success in gold and commodities trading, has recently expressed interest in expanding into infrastructure finance and clean energy, areas that were central to the summit’s agenda. His participation underscored the increasing role of private investors in shaping policy discussions around climate and economic development.

Peleg noted that Brazil is positioning itself as a global leader in clean energy and innovation, and that the summit provided valuable insight into how international partnerships can help accelerate that progress.

Known for his connections with leading investment institutions, Mikhail Peleg continues to build a global business network across finance and technology sectors. His presence at Brazil Summit 2025 follows his recent participation in Gold Forum Europe in Zurich, further solidifying his role as an influential voice in global markets.