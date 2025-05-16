Remote Access Awarded the Spring 2025 Top Rated Award in Remote Desktop Category by TopBusinessSoftware.com

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, global provider of remote access solutions, proudly announces that it has been awarded the Spring 2025 Top Rated Award from TopBusinessSoftware.com. Top Business Software is the authority resource for verified B2B software reviews. This prestigious award recognizes companies and products that have received outstanding user feedback, placing them above 95% of other products in terms of customer satisfaction.

“We are proud to announce the winners of the Spring 2025 Top Rated Awards,” said TopBusinessSoftware.com Editor-in-Chief, Sydney Sheppard. “TSplus has demonstrated their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, reflected in their exceptional user reviews.”

To achieve the Spring 2025 Top Rated Award, each winning product had to garner enough positive user reviews to place it above 95% of all products out of over 106,000 software products listed on TopBusinessSoftware.com. This accolade is a testament to the high-quality solutions TSplus offers to its customers.

Dominique Benoit, TSplus founder and visionary President, commented: “At TSplus, we are honored to receive the TopBusinessSoftware.com Spring 2025 Top Rated Award for the very first time. Our team is dedicated to providing a top-tier product, and it is gratifying to see our users recognizing our efforts with such positive reviews. We are proud to be valued by our customers and to have earned this recognition from TopBusinessSoftware.com.”

Here’s what customers have to say about TSplus:

“Excellent Support and Great TSPLUS Remote Access Product”

“Pricing is fair and much lower than competing products.

Highly recommend. “

Date: Feb 03 2025

“Best remote solution available”

“I really like this product and use it across multiple organizations. It's always reliable and the support is great.”

Date: Jan 27 2025

“I have been using TSplus in my business for more than 10 years, and I have always seen constant improvements, such as the mobile edition. Fantastic support"

Date: Mar 04 2025

See more on https://topbusinesssoftware.com/products/TSplus/reviews/

About TSplus

TSplus provides secure remote access, application delivery, and IT infrastructure management solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. With a strong presence in over 140 countries and more than 500,000 deployments, TSplus helps companies of all sizes reduce IT complexity, enhance productivity, and enable secure digital workspaces. TSplus products are designed for flexibility, scalability, and ease of use — empowering partners and customers with cost-effective alternatives to traditional remote desktop technologies.

About Top Business Software

TopBusinessSoftware.com is the authority resource for B2B software reviews. The site offers user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and much more. With over 106,000 B2B software products listed across nearly 5000 B2B software categories, TopBusinessSoftware.com’s mission is to help business professionals discover the best software solutions to meet their unique needs. The platform provides a dedicated B2B software review and comparison platform with robust but intuitive tools that enable users to find the right software, no matter what they need.

