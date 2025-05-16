OTOMOTO: “Made in China, Driven in Europe” - Agnieszka Czajka at IMPACT'25 on the new chapter of European motorization

POZNAŃ, Poland, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year's IMPACT'25 in Poznań, Agnieszka Czajka, General Manager OTOMOTO/OLX Group, featured as part of the “Made in China, Driven in Europe” panel, speaking on one of the hottest topics in contemporary automotive: the expansion of Chinese brands into the European market. The talk was moderated by Bianca Lopes, a technology and fintech expert.

Automotive in Europe is moving into high gear

Chinese brands, not long ago seen as niche players, are today not only gaining market share, but redefining the rules of the game. Agnieszka Czajka, referring to the current market situation, spoke of data that unequivocally confirm the growing position of Chinese manufacturers. In March 2025, the share of Chinese brands in European car registrations exceeded the 5% mark for the first time. In Poland, their market share reached a record 6.8% in April, and the MG brand alone registered more than 6.6 thousand vehicles in 2024, overtaking Citroën or Seat. OTOMOTO is also seeing these changes, with more than 2.5 thousand vehicle listings from Chinese manufacturers in 2024 on the platform.

Adaptability, agility and accessibility

The interviewees acknowledged that Chinese manufacturers have set their sights on a mature entry strategy, the cornerstones of which are a broad portfolio, end-to-end competence - from batteries to manufacturing and also building a direct relationship with customers, including those in smaller towns. We observe that in the European market, the advantage is becoming not only the strength of the brand, but the speed of adaptation, operational agility and the ability to anticipate trends and anticipate user needs.

“Chinese manufacturers are reminding the entire industry why the automotive market exists - for people who want to drive better, safer and smarter. Innovation and access to the latest technology is no longer a luxury - it is becoming a standard and an obligation to the driver. But the transformation we are seeing is not only a technological revolution, it is also a change in mentality. We stop buying brands, we start buying functionality and experience” - Agnieszka Czajka, General Manager of OTOMOTO/OLX Group, said.

Source: OTOMOTO

