Car Wash Services Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 - Cashless Payments Account for 71.1% of Market Revenue as Fintech Integration Reshapes User Experience

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Wash Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Tunnels, Roll-over/In-bay, Self-Service), Location (Standalone, Gas/Fuel Stations, Convenience Stores/Shopping Centers), Mode of Payment, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Car Wash Service Market was valued at USD 34.31 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 49.06 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.20%. Consumer preference for professional vehicle wash services over home washing is growing as the on-demand car wash trend continues. A key trend among customers with hectic lifestyles and busy schedules is the shift from 'do-it-yourself' to 'do-it-for-me.

Car Wash Service Market Report Highlights

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. As the number of new and old cars on the road increases, so does the number of cars that need to be washed. Car washes are also good for the environment because they use two-thirds less water than home car washes.

The roll-over/ in-bay segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.3% in 2024. Less operating costs, less installation area, and low water use are just a few of the primary drivers driving operator demand for in-bay car washes.

Cashless payment accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.1% in 2024. The expansion of this market is being fueled by technology advancements in the banking industry, as well as a large number of car wash providers that accept cashless payments.

North America had the largest market share of 50.2% in 2024. The changing business dynamics in the region, as well as a huge number of strategic alliances between industry competitors, are driving this market's expansion. For example, the International Car Wash Group (ICWG) purchased Village Express Car Wash in October 2020. Through this acquisition, ICWG positioned itself for additional growth in the region.

Technological advancements are transforming the face of on-demand vehicle wash services. The main purpose of improving car wash technology is to reduce friction and manual vehicle preparation time, resulting in cleaner, drier vehicles in less time. Touchless car washing and hybrid car washing are two technologies that are moving the business forward.



To make it easier for tech-savvy consumers, car washes have begun to use smartphone apps and online booking systems. Customers who schedule services online can avoid the line and go straight to the wash when they arrive. Car washes are beginning to take smartphone payments as well. For some clients, not processing virtual wallet payments can be a deal-breaker in an increasingly cashless environment. Car washes that accept more payment methods than credit card readers attract more clients and grow more quickly.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $34.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

