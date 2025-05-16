Online Gambling Industry Report 2025 | Europe Led the Market with 41% Share in 2024, Backed by Regulatory Clarity and Safe Practices | Asia-Pacific Poised for Strong Growth Through 2030

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Sports Betting, Casinos, Poker, Bingo), Device (Desktop, Mobile), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Online Gambling Market was valued at USD 78.66 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 153.57 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.90%. The emergence of freemium modes of online gaming following the trend of betting applications and websites is expected to drive market growth. The freemium model generates revenue via users and integrated advertisements.

Online Gambling Market Report Highlights

The sports betting type segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 50% in 2024, attributed to the expanding legalization of internet sports wagering and in-game betting popularity.

The mobile device segment is expected to record the significant CAGR over the forecast period, due to the emergence of betting immersive applications and the convenience of gambling via mobile devices.

The increased advertisement of online gambling websites through online agencies, third-party ad servers, and networks and exchanges is expected to drive market expansion over the subsequent years

Europe dominated the online gambling market in 2024 by accounting for a revenue share of around 41%, owing to the legalization of online gambling due to stringent regulations and safe practices in the region

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period, with the increased smartphone usage, a larger population of youngsters, and the legalization of online gambling in the region.

Increased smartphone and internet penetration and easy access to casino gaming platforms positively influence the market. For instance, according to GSMA, the Asia-Pacific region will witness 333 million new mobile internet subscribers in 2025. Moreover, the availability of cost-effective betting applications is expected to favor market growth over the forecast period. According to the data published by the New York state government, over 650,000 unique accounts were created on mobile betting apps in 2021.



Online gambling developers have partnered with online casino software suppliers to cater to the demand for immersive casino games. For instance, in February 2023, the Sisal subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment Plc. got its license for online gambling in Morocco from La Marcocaine des Jeux et des Sports (MDJS). For instance, in January 2023, FanDuel subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment Plc. launched a mobile sports betting platform in Ohio and announced its Sportsbook launch at Belterra Park Cincinnati.



The outbreak of COVID-19 played a crucial role in expediting the online gambling demand as people spent most of their time indoors and opted for online games for leisure. For instance, in May 2021, a study by the University of Bristol showed regular online gamblers were more than six times more likely to gamble online than pre-pandemic. Besides, adopting various options for digital payments with safe payment gateways is also stimulating the adoption of online gambling applications. The increased adoption of digital currency and websites provided by betting and gambling companies will further accelerate market growth.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.2.1. Information analysis

1.2.2. Market formulation & data visualization

1.2.3. Data validation & publishing

1.3. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3.1. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Online Gambling Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Technology Challenge

3.3. Online Gambling Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Technology Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of The suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of The buyers

3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and social landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape



Chapter 4. Online Gambling Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Online Gambling Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Sports Betting

4.4. Casinos

4.5. Poker

4.6. Bingo

4.7. Others

Chapter 5. Online Gambling Market: Device Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Online Gambling Market: Device Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Desktop

5.4. Mobile

5.5. Other

Chapter 6. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Online Gambling Market by Region, 2024 & 2030

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Positioning

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing



The companies profiled in this Online Gambling market report include:

888 Holdings PLC

Bally's Corporation

Bet 365 Group Ltd.

Betsson AB

Entain PLC

FireKeepers

Flutter Entertainment PLC

Churchill Downs Inc.

Kindred Group

Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC

Sky Betting & Gambling

Sportech PLC

The Stars Group PLC

