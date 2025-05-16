Richtech Robotics Expands ADAM Robot Capabilities with AI Powered Artisanal Espresso System

New system utilizes advancements in physical AI to provide customers efficient and precise artisanal coffee products

Las Vegas, NV, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, is expanding the capabilities of its AI-powered barista robot, ADAM, with a new artisanal espresso system debuting at the National Restaurant Association Show at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago from May 17 to May 20, 2025.

“Richtech Robotics remains committed to delivering practical, revenue-generating AI solutions that solve high-need challenges in hospitality today,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “As automation continues to reshape the service industry, our ADAM robot has already demonstrated its ability to craft high-quality lattes, boba teas, and more—earning praise from both business owners and consumers. With expanded coffee-based offerings, ADAM now bridges the gap between automation and artisanal craft, offering operators new ways to curate their unique customer experience.”

The new artisanal coffee system features equipment commonly found in cafés worldwide, including a precision grinder, distribution and tamping equipment, and a hand-pressed espresso machine. This upgrade introduces a new layer of intelligence by applying ADAM’s physical AI capabilities to monitor and control the espresso-making process in real time. Using NVIDIA-powered AI vision, ADAM observes the water pressure during extraction and makes precise adjustments to optimize each shot. This interaction between perception and control moves beyond basic automation, demonstrating how AI can bring precision, adaptability, and consistency to traditionally manual tasks.

With this upgrade, the company believes automation doesn’t have to mean compromise. ADAM’s advanced physical AI capabilities offer a way for businesses to serve high-quality, handcrafted beverages while maintaining workflow efficiency and stable staffing.

In addition to crafting artisanal coffee, ADAM uses AI-enabled vision to detect when a customer approaches, prompting him to begin explaining each step of the process in real time.

Attendees at the National Restaurant Association Show will be able to meet ADAM and see the new artisanal coffee system in action at booth #4084 in the south building on the exhibition floor.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance of Richtech Robotics’ products and the success of the Richtech Accelerator Program, including the likelihood of improving research efficiency and success rates.

These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the results of the Richtech Accelerator Program and the ability of AI-powered robotic solutions to improve efficiency. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025, the IPO registration statement and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

Matt Blazei

ir@richtechrobotics.com