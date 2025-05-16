GDEV announces results for the first quarter of 2025

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), an international gaming and entertainment company (“GDEV” or the “Company”) released its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First quarter 2025 financial highlights:

Revenue of $97 million declined by 9% year-over-year.

Selling and marketing expenses of $42 million declined by 33% year-over-year driven by a shift in our user acquisition strategy to focus on a higher margin audience.

Game operation cost remained relatively stable at the level of $14 million vs. $13 million in Q1 2024.

Profit for the period, net of tax, of $14 million in Q1 2025 increased vs. loss of $5 million in Q1 2024, mostly due to the decrease in selling and marketing expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $16 million increased vs. loss of $0.9 million in Q1 2024.

of $16 million increased vs. loss of $0.9 million in Q1 2024. Average Bookings Per Paying User (ABPPU) slightly increased by 2% year-over-year to $90.

PC platform continued to strengthen our diversified distribution strategy, reaching a solid 41% of bookings and supporting our lower commission structure.

Cash flows from operating activities remained positive at $6 million, supporting our strong liquidity position of $102 million2 and providing substantial resources for potential future strategic investments3.

First quarter of 2025 financial performance in comparison

US$ million Q1 2025 Q14 2024 Change (%) Revenue 97 107 (9%) Platform commissions (20) (23) (13%) Game operation cost (14) (13) 6% Selling and marketing expenses (42) (63) (33%) General and administrative expenses (8) (8) 3% Profit/loss for the period, net of tax 14 (5) N/M Adjusted EBITDA 16 (0.9) N/M Cash flows generated from operating activities 6 0.4 N/M

N/M: not meaningful

First quarter 2025 financial performance

In the first quarter of 2025, our revenue declined by $10 million (or 9%) year-over-year to $97 million. This decline was primarily driven by a $5 million reduction in revenue recognized from bookings made in prior periods, as a larger portion of historical bookings contributed to revenue in the first quarter of 2024 than in the first quarter of 2025, amplified by a decrease in the portion of revenue recognized from current-quarter bookings, reflecting a $28 million decrease in bookings in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Platform commissions decreased by $3 million (or 13%) in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, driven by a 6% decrease in revenues generated from in-game purchases, and amplified by growth of revenues derived from PC platforms which are associated with lower commissions.

Game operation cost remained relatively stable at the level of $14 million in the first quarter of 2025 vs. $13 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 decreased by $21 million vs. the same period in 2024, amounting to $42 million. The decrease is attributable to a shift in user acquisition strategy focused on enhancing efficiency.

General and administrative expenses remained stable at $8 million in the first quarters of both 2025 and 2024.

As a result of the factors above (together with net finance income in the first quarter of 2025 of $2 million vs. net finance expenses in the same period in 2024 of $2 million and share of loss of equity-accounted associates of $2 million in the first quarter of 2024 vs nil in the same period in 2025), we recorded a profit for the period, net of tax, of $14 million compared with loss of $5 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to $16 million, an increase of $17 million compared with the same period in 2024.

Cash flows generated from operating activities were $6 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with $0.4 million in the same period in 2024.

First quarter 2025 operational performance comparison

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change (%) Bookings ($ million) 81 109 (25%) Bookings from in-app purchases 76 100 (24%) Bookings from advertising 5 8 (42%) Share of advertising 5.9% 7.7% (1.8 p.p.) MPU (thousand) 284 381 (26%) ABPPU ($) 90 88 2%

Bookings declined in the first quarter of 2025 to reach $81 million compared with $109 million in the same period in 2024. The decline is primarily due to a decline in monthly paying users by 26% in the first quarter of 2025 vs. the same period in 2024, which we primarily attribute to the shift in our user acquisition strategy in 2024, focused on enhancing efficiency and decreasing selling and marketing expenses.

The share of advertisement sales as a percentage of total bookings decreased in the first quarter of 2025 to reach 5.9% compared to 7.7% in the same period in 2024. This decline was primarily driven by a global trend of declining CPM rates for advertising throughout 2024 and 2025.

Split of bookings by platform Q1 2025 Q1 20245 Mobile 59% 61% PC 41% 39%

In the first quarter of 2025, the share of mobile and PC versions of our games remained relatively stable compared with the same period in 2024.

Split of bookings by geography Q1 2025 Q1 20246 US 34% 34% Asia 20% 23% Europe 31% 29% Other 15% 14%

Our split of bookings by geography in the first quarter of 2025 vs. the same period in 2024 remained broadly similar, with a small decrease in the share of Asia bookings and a small increase in Europe bookings.

Note:

Due to rounding, the numbers presented throughout this release may not precisely add up to the totals. The period-over-period percentage changes are based on the actual numbers and may therefore differ from the percentage changes if those were to be calculated based on the rounded numbers.

Reconciliation of the profit for the period, net of tax to the Adjusted EBITDA

US$ million Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Profit for the period, net of tax 14 (5) Adjust for: Income tax expense 1 0.9 Adjusted finance (income)/expenses7 (1) (0.1) Share of loss of equity-accounted associates — 2 Change in fair value of share warrant obligations and other financial instruments 0.1 0.1 Depreciation and amortization 2 2 Share-based payments 0.1 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA 16 (0.9)

_________________________

1 For more information, see section titled “Presentation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” on the last two pages of this report, including the reconciliation of the profit for the period, net of tax to the Adjusted EBITDA.

2 The amounts include cash and investments in high-quality liquid securities.

3 On March 11, 2025 the Company paid a one-time, nonrecurring special cash dividend of $3.31 per share, representing an aggregate cash outflow of approximately $56 million, with an additional $4 million remaining unpaid and classified as a current liability as at the date of this press release due to legal constraints.

4 Certain numbers presented for Q1 2024 may not reconcile to those previously released due to the correction of an error related to the reclassification of income from the write-off of a put option liability and the reclassification of certain amount between the impairment loss on trade and loan receivables and change in fair value of loans receivable and the share of loss of equity-accounted associates. As a result, the Q1 2024 figures presented herein reflect the corrected classification. For additional information, please refer to Note 33 of the Company’s consolidated financial statements, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025.

5 Final bookings data have been used to update the geographic and platform breakdowns initially published with our preliminary Q1 2024 results.

6 Final bookings data have been used to update the geographic and platform breakdowns initially published with our preliminary Q1 2024 results.

7 Adjusted finance income/expenses consist of finance income and expenses other than foreign exchange gains and losses and bank charges, net.