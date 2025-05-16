Vivex Biologics, Inc. Executive Chair Nominated for Ernst & Young LLP Entrepreneur of the Year® 2025 Florida Award

MIAMI, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivex Biologics, Inc., a leader in developing and delivering innovative allografts, today announced the company’s Executive Chairman, John A. McCallum, has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Florida Award.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a trailblazer with this nomination from Ernst & Young,” said Mr. McCallum. “It has been a privilege to work alongside such an incredibly talented group of professionals who have committed themselves to honoring the legacies of donors by bringing transformative, restorative solutions to patients with a range of orthopedic and wound-related conditions. Alongside my colleagues Barry Salzman, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer, and Rey Pascual, Co-President and General Counsel, we are humbled to be considered for this award and look forward to continuing our mission of advancing what we believe to be paradigm shifting solutions to patients in need of tomorrow’s innovations, today.”

An independent panel of judges selected Mr. McCallum among 25 finalists for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries, and making a profound impact on the communities they serve. This award honors business leaders who bootstrapped their businesses from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 13 during a special celebration in Orlando and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of “Entrepreneur Of The Year” alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Vivex Biologics, Inc.

Vivex Biologics is a pioneer in advancing allografts that help patients suffering from musculoskeletal injuries, wounds, and burned skin. By leveraging the resources of the nation's oldest civilian tissue bank, Vivex is channeling the body's inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

