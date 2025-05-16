Nesconset, NY, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leto Graphics, a large-format print shop and vinyl installation provider is proud to announce the official launch of its commercial vehicle wrapping service, helping businesses across Long Island and the Greater New York City area turn their fleets into high-impact marketing machines.



With a focus on precision, durability and eye-catching design, Leto Graphics offers custom truck wraps, van wraps, and fleet graphics tailored to enhance brand visibility and elevate a company’s professional image on the road. From initial concept to final installation, the company provides end-to-end service using premium materials and industry-leading technology.



“In today’s competitive landscape, a well-designed vehicle wrap is one of the most powerful ways to make your brand unforgettable,” said Nick Vitucci, Head of Marketing at Leto Graphics. “We’re not just wrapping vehicles – we’re helping businesses build recognition, generate leads and create lasting impressions wherever they go.”



Whether it’s a single service van or a nationwide fleet, Leto Graphics ensures every wrap project reflects the client’s identity while maximizing visibility and impact. The service is ideal for industries ranging from construction and logistics to food delivery, real estate, and beyond.



Key Features of Leto Graphics’ Commercial Vehicle Wrap Service:

Custom design and layout consultation

Full and partial wraps, spot graphics and decals

High-quality 3M and Avery Dennison materials

Professional installation by certified technicians

Fast turnaround and competitive pricing

Businesses interested in boosting their brand presence with commercial vehicle wraps can learn more at letographics.com or contact the team directly at info@letographics.com or (631) 500-2727.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/leto-graphics-launches-cutting-edge-commercial-vehicle-wrapping-service-to-transform-fleets-into-mobile-billboards/