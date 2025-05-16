Mainz Biomed Announces Interim Read Out For Its eAArly DETECT 2 Clinical Study

Company intends to provide an interim read out by the end of summer 2025

Top-line results anticipated in Q4 2025; study on track to support U.S. pivotal trial initiation in 2026

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today that it intends to provide an interim read out of its eAArly DETECT 2 feasibility study by the end of summer 2025. The study is evaluating the Company’s next-generation colorectal cancer (CRC) screening test that integrates Mainz Biomeds proprietary mRNA biomarkers, an AI-developed algorithm, and a FIT test over a population of approximately 2,000 average-risk patients to validate the industry-leading results of previous feasibility studies and support the transition of CRC screening to CRC prevention.

The eAArly DETECT 2 study is expected to complete enrollment in the second half of 2025, and the Company targets reporting top-line results by the fourth quarter of 2025. Based on the study’s outcome, Mainz Biomed intends to finalize its protocols for ReconAAsense, the Company’s U.S. pivotal study, which is on track to initiate in 2026. This next-generation CRC and APL (Adenomatous Polyps) test will not only detect cancerous polyps with a high degree of accuracy but can potentially prevent the disease through early detection of precancerous adenomas.

“We are excited about the progress the team has been making on eAArly DETECT 2 and look forward to providing partners and shareholders an interim update, targeted for the end of this summer,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “This clinical trial is particularly exciting for the Company, the patient community, and the medical professionals alike. By precisely detecting advanced precancerous lesions and early-stage CRC, we aim to advance our mission of eliminating colorectal cancer and ultimately reducing global cancer mortality rates.”

The five novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers, which the Company acquired from Sherbrooke University in 2022, have demonstrated a unique ability to identify advanced adenomas – curable precancerous colonic polyps – as well as treatable early-stage CRC. The eAArly DETECT 2 study will further evaluate and confirm the effectiveness of these biomarkers combined with Mainz Biomed’s proprietary algorithm to enhance product specifications, extending its capability to include the identification of advanced adenomas while increasing rates of diagnostic sensitivity and specificity for early-stage CRC.

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe. The Company is currently running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

