Miracle Smile Flosser Reviews: Is It Worth Buying or Just A Scam?

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flossing plays a vital role in maintaining good oral hygiene, but it’s a step many people find difficult to stick with. It can be uncomfortable, awkward, and time-consuming — especially for individuals with sensitive gums, braces, or tightly spaced teeth. As a result, even those with the best intentions often skip it, despite knowing its importance.

Miracle Smile Magic Flosser Reviews

While brushing helps clean the surfaces of your teeth, flossing is what reaches the spaces in between — where plaque, food particles, and bacteria tend to accumulate. Neglecting those areas can lead to issues like bad breath, gum inflammation, and more serious dental problems over time.

The Miracle Smile Magic Flosser offers an alternative approach to traditional string floss. It uses targeted water pressure to clean around and between the teeth, aiming to make the process faster, more comfortable, and easier to incorporate into a daily routine.

This review explores what the Miracle Smile Flosser is, how it works, what features it includes, and what users are saying about their experience. If you’ve been looking for a low-effort, potentially more comfortable way to keep your teeth and gums clean, this guide may help you determine if it’s the right fit for you.

What Is Miracle Smile Magic Flosser?

(Miracle Smile Reviews)

The Miracle Smile Magic Flosser is a handheld water flosser designed to improve oral hygiene by using targeted water streams to clean between teeth and along the gumline. Unlike traditional floss, which relies on physical string to remove plaque and food debris, this device uses pressurized water jets to gently flush out buildup — offering a less invasive and potentially more comfortable experience.

It’s particularly useful for people who find string floss difficult to use or uncomfortable, such as those with sensitive gums, dental work like braces or veneers, or individuals who simply want a faster and more efficient routine. The device is cordless, rechargeable, and water-resistant, making it convenient for home use or travel. Its compact size and intuitive controls also make it accessible for users of various ages, including children.

By combining convenience with function, the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser aims to make daily flossing a more approachable habit — one that fits into a busy lifestyle without sacrificing effectiveness.

Why Is Miracle Smile Flosser Trending in the United States?

The growing popularity of the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser in the U.S. reflects a larger shift toward at-home health solutions that are simple, time-saving, and user-friendly. In recent years, more people have become aware of the link between oral health and overall wellness, driving interest in tools that can help maintain clean teeth and gums without constant visits to the dentist.

Additionally, convenience plays a major role. With busy schedules and increasing demand for low-effort self-care routines, many are turning to devices like water flossers that reduce the time and discomfort typically associated with flossing.

Word-of-mouth and social media have also contributed to the flosser’s momentum. Positive reviews, before-and-after photos, and user testimonials have made it easier for consumers to trust the product and give it a try.

For those who have struggled with traditional flossing or want a gentler alternative, Miracle Smile offers a modern approach that aligns well with the growing trend of practical, at-home wellness solutions — which may explain why it’s gaining traction so quickly across the U.S.

Who Needs Miracle Smile Magic Flosser?

(Miracle Smile Flosser Reviews)

The Miracle Smile Magic Flosser is designed for anyone looking to improve their oral hygiene with minimal effort and discomfort. While traditional flossing is effective, it’s not always ideal for everyone — and that’s where this water-based alternative can make a difference.

Here are some groups who may particularly benefit from using the device:

People with sensitive gums – If traditional flossing causes irritation, bleeding, or soreness, the gentle water pressure from Miracle Smile can offer a less painful experience.

– If traditional flossing causes irritation, bleeding, or soreness, the gentle water pressure from Miracle Smile can offer a less painful experience. Individuals with braces or dental appliances – Navigating around wires, brackets, or permanent retainers can be frustrating with string floss. The flosser makes it easier to clean in and around those hard-to-reach areas.

– Navigating around wires, brackets, or permanent retainers can be frustrating with string floss. The flosser makes it easier to clean in and around those hard-to-reach areas. Busy professionals and parents – The 10-second operation suits people who want fast, effective results without adding more to their daily routine.

– The 10-second operation suits people who want fast, effective results without adding more to their daily routine. Children and teens – Flossing can be difficult for younger users. The flosser’s ease of use and fun, splash-like action can help make it a habit they’re more likely to maintain.

– Flossing can be difficult for younger users. The flosser’s ease of use and fun, splash-like action can help make it a habit they’re more likely to maintain. Anyone with tight teeth or hard-to-reach spots – For those who struggle to fit string floss between their teeth, the pressurized water stream can reach areas string can’t.



In short, the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser is suitable for a wide range of users — particularly those who want a more convenient and comfortable way to take care of their teeth and gums each day.

Unboxing Experience: What’s Inside the Package?

Opening the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser for the first time, most users are struck by its compact and modern design. The packaging is simple and organized, giving a clean, professional first impression that aligns with the product’s dental-care focus.

Here’s what typically comes in the box:

The Miracle Smile Magic Flosser unit – A lightweight, cordless device with a non-slip ergonomic grip.

Multiple jet nozzles – Interchangeable tips for personal or family use.

USB charging cable – Compatible with standard USB ports for convenient charging.

User manual – A step-by-step guide that walks you through setup, operation, and maintenance.

The device itself feels sturdy but not heavy, with a smooth finish and an easy-to-hold shape. Most users report that it feels intuitive to use right out of the box. The water tank is built in, and the detachable nozzle clicks into place with little effort.

From a user experience standpoint, the unboxing process is straightforward and minimal, yet the product appears ready to deliver professional-level results. It gives the sense that it’s built for everyday practicality without unnecessary complications.

Key Features of Miracle Smile Flosser

(Miracle Smile Magic Flosser Reviews)

The Miracle Smile Magic Flosser combines functional design with user-friendly features that simplify daily flossing and enhance overall oral hygiene. It’s not just about convenience — each feature is carefully designed to target common problems like plaque buildup, gum irritation, and hard-to-reach areas. Below is a closer look at what sets this water flosser apart:

1. 360° H-Shaped Flossing Head

At the heart of the device is its H-shaped flossing head with four strategically placed water jets. These jets are positioned to target all surfaces of the teeth — front, back, top, and bottom — at the same time. This unique configuration provides a completer and more efficient clean in a fraction of the time it takes to floss manually.

2. Four Powerful Water Jets

The built-in jets deliver concentrated streams of water that effectively flush out food particles, plaque, and debris from between the teeth and below the gumline. This helps to remove harmful bacteria that brushing and traditional floss may miss, making it a strong line of defense against bad breath and gum disease.

3. Adjustable Pressure Settings

The flosser includes three distinct pressure modes:

• High Mode – For a deeper, more intensive clean

• Sensitive Mode – Ideal for those with tender gums or dental work

• Pulse Mode – Provides a massaging effect to stimulate blood flow in the gums

These settings allow users to customize their cleaning experience based on comfort, oral health needs, or sensitivity levels.

4. Cordless and Rechargeable Design

Free from messy cords or the need for constant battery replacements, the flosser runs on a rechargeable battery. It charges via USB and holds enough power for multiple uses between charges, making it easy to maintain without hassle.

5. Water-Resistant Build

Its water-resistant construction makes it suitable for use over the sink or even in the shower. This is a practical feature for users who want to incorporate flossing into their existing grooming routine without concern about water exposure.

6. Lightweight and Travel-Friendly

Despite its powerful function, the device is lightweight and compact, making it ideal for on-the-go use. Whether you’re heading to work, on vacation, or simply tight on space, the flosser fits easily into bags, drawers, or toiletry kits.

7. Non-Slip Ergonomic Grip

The body of the flosser is built with a textured, non-slip grip, which adds control and stability while in use — even when hands are wet. This makes it easier for children, seniors, and anyone with limited hand strength to use comfortably.

8. Easy Nozzle Attachment System

The nozzle snaps in and out effortlessly for quick setup and cleaning. Some packages may include multiple nozzles, making it hygienic and convenient for family use.

Altogether, these features make the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser not just a simple gadget — but a thoughtful, all-in-one solution for those seeking a better way to maintain oral health.

How Does Miracle Smile Magic Flosser Work?

The Miracle Smile Magic Flosser works by using pressurized water to clean between your teeth and along the gumline, offering an alternative to the traditional string flossing method. At the heart of its design is a unique H-shaped flossing head equipped with four precision water jets. These jets are strategically positioned to target the front, back, top, and bottom of each tooth simultaneously, delivering a comprehensive clean that reaches areas string floss often misses — including just beneath the gumline.

When turned on, the flosser emits a strong but controlled stream of water that helps dislodge food particles, reduce plaque buildup, and flush out bacteria. This process is not only effective but also far gentler on sensitive gums. Unlike string floss, which can cause irritation or even bleeding when used too aggressively, the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser provides a more comfortable experience — one that many users say feels more like a gentle gum massage than a chore.

The device includes three adjustable modes — High, Sensitive, and Pulse — so users can choose the water pressure that best suits their needs. Whether you prefer a deep clean or a more delicate approach, switching between modes is easy, making the flosser versatile enough for a wide range of dental care routines.

Best of all, the entire process takes around 10 seconds to complete. There’s no need for special techniques or precise angles — you simply glide the nozzle along your teeth and gums, and let the water do the work. It’s a fast, user-friendly solution for those who want cleaner teeth without the time or discomfort of traditional flossing.

Science Behind Water Flossing Technology

(Miracle Smile Flosser Reviews)

Water flossing isn’t just a trend — it’s a method supported by dental research and increasingly recommended by professionals. The idea behind it is simple: a stream of pressurized water can dislodge plaque and debris from between the teeth and along the gumline just as effectively, and sometimes more comfortably, than traditional string floss.

The Miracle Smile Magic Flosser takes this concept further by using a multi-jet system that directs water to all sides of the tooth at once. This helps flush out food particles and bacteria in areas where toothbrushes and string floss often struggle to reach — especially near the gumline and between tightly spaced teeth.

Numerous studies have shown that water flossers can reduce gingival bleeding, inflammation, and plaque levels, particularly in people with braces, implants, or bridges. Unlike string floss, which may irritate the gums or cause minor cuts when used incorrectly, water flossing offers a gentler yet highly effective alternative. It also helps stimulate the gums through pulsating pressure, which can support overall gum health over time.

Dental professionals often recommend water flossing for patients with sensitive gums, dental appliances, or inconsistent flossing habits. It’s not meant to replace brushing or routine dental checkups, but it can serve as a valuable addition to daily oral care — especially for people looking for a more convenient, user-friendly solution.

How to Use Miracle Smile Magic Flosser

Using the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser is quick, simple, and designed to fit seamlessly into your daily oral care routine. Whether you’re new to water flossers or switching from traditional string floss, getting started takes just a few easy steps:

Step 1: Charge the Device

Before your first use, fully charge the flosser using the included USB cable. A full charge provides multiple uses depending on the pressure setting selected.

Step 2: Fill the Water Tank

Remove the water reservoir cap and fill the tank with clean, lukewarm water. Avoid using very hot or cold water, as it may cause discomfort during use.

Step 3: Attach the Nozzle

Choose one of the provided nozzles and securely attach it to the top of the device. Some packages include multiple nozzles for family use or replacements.

Step 4: Select a Pressure Mode

Press the power button to cycle through the three available modes:

• High for deep cleaning

• Sensitive for gentle gum care

• Pulse for a massaging effect

Beginners or those with sensitive gums may want to start on Sensitive Mode and adjust as needed.

Step 5: Begin Flossing

Lean over the sink, place the nozzle in your mouth, and close your lips slightly to prevent splashing. Turn the device on and slowly guide the stream along the gumline and between your teeth. The process should take about 10 seconds for a full-mouth clean.

Step 6: Rinse and Store

After use, turn off the device, empty any remaining water, and rinse the nozzle. Store it in a dry area to keep it clean and ready for the next use.

The Miracle Smile Magic Flosser is designed to make flossing easier and more enjoyable, helping you maintain fresh breath, healthy gums, and cleaner teeth with minimal effort.

Benefits of Using Miracle Smile Magic Flosser

(Miracle Smile Reviews)

The Miracle Smile Magic Flosser isn’t just a substitute for string floss — it offers a range of additional benefits that help make daily oral care easier, more effective, and more enjoyable. Whether you’re dealing with sensitive gums, struggling to get your kids to floss, or simply looking to save time, here’s how this device can make a real difference:

1. Removes Up to 99% of Plaque and Food Debris

Thanks to its targeted water jets, the flosser reaches deep between teeth and under the gumline — places that toothbrush bristles and traditional floss often miss. This helps eliminate trapped particles and soft plaque before they harden into tartar or cause inflammation.

2. Reduces Bad Breath

Food particles and bacteria left between teeth are a common source of bad breath. By rinsing out these areas thoroughly, the Miracle Smile Flosser helps keep your mouth fresher for longer. Many users report a noticeable improvement in their breath after just a few uses.

3. Supports Healthier Gums

Bleeding or irritated gums are often signs of inflammation from plaque buildup. The flosser’s gentle water pressure massages the gumline while cleaning it, which may help reduce gum swelling and bleeding over time. It’s especially helpful for those who find string flossing too harsh or painful.

4. Helps Whiten Teeth Naturally

While it’s not a whitening device, consistent use can help reduce surface stains caused by coffee, tea, red wine, and other foods. By cleaning areas your toothbrush might miss, it contributes to an overall cleaner, brighter appearance.

5. Makes Flossing Quick and Convenient

One of its biggest advantages is speed. A full-mouth clean can take as little as 10 seconds, making it easier to maintain a daily routine — even for people with busy schedules. There’s no need to wrestle with floss or spend several minutes in front of the mirror.

6. Encourages Better Flossing Habits

Because it’s comfortable and easy to use, people are more likely to floss consistently. Parents have noted that even children who hated string flossing find this device fun and easy to use, leading to improved oral hygiene habits for the whole family.

7. Great for Braces, Retainers, and Dental Work

String floss can be a nightmare for people with braces or permanent retainers. The Miracle Smile Flosser makes it easier to clean around wires, brackets, and implants without risking damage or leaving areas untouched.

8. Saves Money Over Time

While it doesn’t replace professional cleanings, daily use of the flosser can help prevent buildup and reduce the frequency or severity of dental issues. This may lead to fewer deep cleanings or treatment appointments — saving you time and dental expenses in the long run.

9. Travel-Ready and Water-Resistant

Its cordless, rechargeable design and water-resistant body make it easy to carry and use anywhere — at home, on vacation, or even in the shower. That kind of flexibility makes sticking to your routine much easier, no matter where you are.

First-Time User Experience: What to Expect

(Miracle Smile Flosser Reviews)

For many users, the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser offers a surprisingly smooth transition from traditional flossing. From setup to first use, the device is designed to be intuitive, quick to get started with, and simple to operate — even for those who aren’t tech-savvy.

Upon first unboxing, users typically find the instructions clear and easy to follow. After charging the unit, you simply fill the built-in water tank, attach a nozzle, and select your preferred pressure mode. The control button allows you to switch between High, Sensitive, and Pulse settings depending on your comfort level.

The first time using the flosser, the sensation may feel different — more like a gentle water massage than typical flossing. It might take a use or two to get used to the feeling and figure out how to direct the stream properly between the teeth and along the gumline, but most users report that the learning curve is minimal.

For those with sensitive gums or braces, starting on the Sensitive mode is usually recommended. Even at the lowest setting, users often describe the experience as refreshing rather than harsh. Within just a few seconds, the water helps flush away food particles and plaque buildup — all without the tugging or irritation that often comes with string floss.

Overall, the first-time experience with Miracle Smile Magic Flosser is straightforward, gentle, and efficient — making it much more likely to become a consistent part of one’s daily oral care routine.

Is Miracle Smile Flosser Legit or Scam?

With so many new dental gadgets hitting the market, it’s fair to ask whether the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser lives up to its claims — or if it’s just another overhyped product. Based on the available information, customer feedback, and professional endorsements, the device appears to offer a genuine, well-designed solution to a common problem.

First, it’s important to note that the flosser uses the same underlying technology found in many dentist-recommended water flossers: pressurized water cleaning. This method is backed by clinical research and has been shown to effectively reduce plaque, gingivitis, and gum bleeding — especially for people who struggle with traditional floss.

The Miracle Smile Flosser has also received strong user ratings, with many verified buyers highlighting its ease of use, noticeable results, and comfort — particularly those with sensitive gums or dental appliances. Some users even mention that their dentists have noticed improvements during checkups.

Additionally, the product is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee, which adds a layer of security for skeptical buyers. If it doesn’t meet expectations, users can return it for a refund, no questions asked.

While individual results may vary — and it’s not a replacement for regular brushing or dental visits — the combination of functionality, user satisfaction, and professional approval suggests that Miracle Smile is more than just hype. It’s a practical and well-reviewed tool for making daily oral hygiene easier and more effective.

What Makes Miracle Smile Flosser Better Than Traditional Flossing?

Traditional string floss has been a staple of oral hygiene for decades — and while it’s effective when used properly, it’s also one of the most commonly skipped steps in daily routines. Many people find it uncomfortable, time-consuming, or simply difficult to do correctly, especially around tight teeth or dental work.

The Miracle Smile Magic Flosser addresses many of these pain points by replacing string with water pressure, offering a more convenient and comfortable alternative. Here’s how it compares:

Comfort

Traditional floss can irritate gums, cause bleeding, and be hard to maneuver — especially for people with sensitive mouths. The Miracle Smile Flosser uses gentle water jets, making the process painless and non-invasive.

Ease of Use

String floss requires precise technique to be effective. In contrast, this water flosser requires no special skill — just point and clean. It’s especially helpful for kids, seniors, or anyone with limited dexterity.

Speed

While flossing manually can take several minutes, Miracle Smile can clean your entire mouth in about 10 seconds — making it easier to stay consistent with your routine.

Coverage

The device’s H-shaped head with four jets allows it to clean the front, back, and gumline of each tooth in one motion. This is more thorough than string floss, which only scrapes between teeth.

Suitability for Dental Work

Traditional floss often struggles around braces, retainers, bridges, or veneers. The Miracle Smile Flosser, by using water, can easily navigate around these structures without risk of damage or snagging.

In short, while string floss still has its place, Miracle Smile offers a user-friendly upgrade — especially for those who want a quicker, more comfortable, and more effective way to floss daily.

Pros and Cons of Miracle Smile Magic Flosser

Like any oral care tool, the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser has its strengths and limitations. Below is a balanced breakdown to help you decide if it fits your needs:

Pros (Miracle Smile Reviews)

Removes Up to 99% of Plaque and Debris: Delivers a thorough clean, especially in hard-to-reach areas that string floss may miss.

Gentle on Gums: Ideal for users with sensitive gums or dental work like braces, veneers, or bridges.

Quick and Easy to Use: A full-mouth clean takes about 10 seconds, encouraging consistent daily use.

Customizable Pressure Modes: Three settings (High, Sensitive, Pulse) allow users to adjust the pressure for comfort.

Cordless and Rechargeable: No tangles or disposable batteries — just charge it and go.

Water-Resistant and Travel-Friendly: Safe to use near water and easy to take on trips.

Backed by a 60-Day Guarantee: Risk-free trial for first-time users.



Cons (Miracle Smile Flosser Reviews)

Initial Cost Higher Than Traditional Floss: Although reusable, it’s a bigger upfront investment than basic string floss.

Needs Charging: Requires occasional recharging, which may be inconvenient for some users.

Learning Curve for First-Time Users: A few users may need time to adjust to the sensation and direct the water properly.

Not a Replacement for Brushing or Dental Visits: Best used as a supplement to brushing and regular checkups, not a substitute.

Overall, the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser offers significant advantages in comfort and efficiency — especially for users who struggle with traditional flossing methods.

Miracle Smile Flosser Reviews Consumer Reports and Complaints

Many users of the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser across the United States report noticeable improvements in their oral hygiene routine — from fresher breath to visibly cleaner teeth. Here’s what verified customers are saying about their experience:

Mark G. – Verified Purchase

“I used the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser just once and it felt like I came fresh out of the dentist’s office. It’s easy to use and you can adjust the settings to how you like them. And it’s totally satisfying to see the plaque just chunk off!”

James F. – Verified Purchase

“I have a permanent retainer, and with string flossing, I can’t get all the way down to my gumline. But with Miracle Smile Magic Flosser, I’m able to clean all around my gums and get to those hard-to-reach places.”

Sarah P. – Verified Purchase

“My gums are super sensitive so flossing has always been painful. Miracle Smile Magic Flosser actually feels good! And it works so much better than regular string floss.”

Lauren M. – Verified Purchase

“So effective and easy to use! My gums always used to bleed, but not anymore! It’s also gotten rid of those embarrassing coffee stains and made my teeth so much whiter! Very happy.”

These reviews reflect a common theme: ease of use, noticeable results, and a more comfortable experience than string floss. While individual experiences may vary, the consistently high ratings suggest that many users see real value in switching to this water flosser.

Price of Miracle Smile Magic Flosser – What is the Cost?

The Miracle Smile Magic Flosser is currently available at a 10% discount across all bundles on the official website. This promotional offer provides flexible options depending on your needs, whether you’re purchasing for yourself or sharing with family.

Available Packages:

1x Magic Flosser

Regular Price: $199.98

Discounted Price: $89.99

Ideal for individuals. Marked as “Selling Out” with the lowest price guaranteed.

2x Magic Flossers

Regular Price: $399.96

Discounted Price: $139.99

Great for couples or siblings.

3x Magic Flossers (Best Deal)

Regular Price: $599.93

Discounted Price: $199.99

Most popular option, offering strong value for families.

4x Magic Flossers

Regular Price: $799.91

Discounted Price: $249.99

Best value per unit — great for larger households or gifting.

Additional Perks:

Fast Shipping — Delivered quickly within the U.S.

60-Day Money-Back Guarantee — Try it risk-free with full refund protection.

Secure Checkout — Safe and encrypted online ordering.



This exclusive discount is only available through the official Miracle Smile website and is not offered in stores. Stocks may be limited, so early orders are encouraged to lock in the current pricing.

Where to Buy Miracle Smile Flosser

The Miracle Smile Magic Flosser is available exclusively through its official website. While some third-party platforms may list similar or imitation products, purchasing directly from the official site ensures that you receive the authentic flosser, complete with all features and protections.

Buying from the official website also gives you access to:

• The 65% limited-time discount for first-time buyers

• Fast and reliable shipping across the U.S.

• A 60-day money-back guarantee in case you’re not satisfied

• Secure checkout to protect your personal and payment information

To avoid counterfeits and ensure warranty coverage, it’s strongly recommended to order only through the official website.

Frequently Asked Questions (Miracle Smile Magic Flosser Reviews)

Is Miracle Smile Flosser safe for sensitive teeth and gums?

Yes. The flosser is designed with comfort in mind and features a Sensitive Mode for gentle cleaning. It’s suitable for people with sensitive gums, braces, veneers, and other dental work.

How long does it take to use Miracle Smile Magic Flosser?

A complete clean typically takes around 10 seconds, making it a quick and easy addition to your daily routine.

Can children use the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser?

Yes, it’s designed to be easy to use for all ages. In fact, many parents report that kids enjoy using it and are more consistent with their oral hygiene as a result.

Is it rechargeable and cordless?

Yes. The device is cordless, rechargeable, and water-resistant, making it convenient for everyday use and travel.

Does it help with bad breath and stains?

Yes. By removing plaque and food debris, the flosser can help freshen breath and reduce surface stains from coffee, wine, and other sources over time.

What if it doesn’t work for me?

Every order is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try it risk-free. If you’re not satisfied, you can return it for a full refund.

Final Verdict: Should You Buy It?

If you’ve been struggling to keep up with flossing — whether because it’s uncomfortable, time-consuming, or just easy to forget — the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser may be a worthwhile addition to your oral care routine.

It offers a fast, gentle, and effective alternative to traditional string floss. With its 360° water jet system, customizable pressure modes, and cordless, water-resistant design, it’s built for convenience without compromising on performance. Many users report noticeable improvements in their gum health, breath freshness, and overall cleanliness — often within days of using it.

The flosser is especially ideal for:

People with sensitive gums or tightly spaced teeth

Those with braces, retainers, or veneers

Parents looking for a way to encourage kids to floss

Anyone who wants a quicker and less painful way to keep their mouth clean

And with the 65% limited-time discount, fast shipping, and a 60-day money-back guarantee, trying it out comes with minimal risk.

While it’s not a replacement for brushing or professional dental care, the Miracle Smile Magic Flosser can be a powerful complement to your daily routine — and a much-needed solution for those who want flossing to be easier and more effective.

Media Contact:

Email: miraclesmileclean@rephelpdesk.com

