FibroBiologics Presents at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 240+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Senior Research Scientist, Dr. Chuo Fang M.D., Ph.D., delivered a poster presentation at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting that took place in San Diego May 7-10, 2025. The SID Annual Meeting provides a premier forum for skin biology research and education for researchers to share transformative scientific discoveries and medical innovations that improve human health.

The poster presentation entitled "Immunomodulatory Potential of Human Dermal Fibroblast Spheroids in Psoriasis Therapy" was presented as a part of a poster session on Friday May 9, 2025. The poster highlighted FibroBiologics’ human dermal fibroblast (HDF) spheroids potential to reduce psoriasis severity in preclinical models, and offer a scalable, cell-based therapy with durable effects. A PDF version of the poster can be viewed here.

"Presenting our work at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting highlights our continued commitment to advancing innovative, cell-based treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases," said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. "Psoriasis remains a challenging chronic disease with limited long-term treatment options, and our IND-enabling preclinical data demonstrate that our fibroblast-based candidate may potentially offer a durable, therapeutic option with a unique immunomodulatory mechanism, and enable a sustained remission, reduced relapse, and a significantly lower adverse side effects profile.”

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 240+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

