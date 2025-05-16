NordVPN launches full GUI for its Linux app

LONDON, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN, a cybersecurity company, has announced an update for its Linux application – the launch of a full graphical user interface (GUI) . This marks a new era for Linux users, making it easier to connect securely online without compromising on the powerful features the community expects.

The new GUI brings visually rich elements and ease of use without compromising advanced features. With just a few clicks, users can connect to a server, manage preferences, and monitor their VPN connection – no commands required. The app supports both light and dark modes.

“Linux users are an incredibly important part of our community, and we’re thrilled to make their experience even better,” says Marijus Briedis, CTO of NordVPN . “The new GUI brings the familiar simplicity of our apps on Windows and macOS to Linux, all while preserving the reliability, speed, and security NordVPN is known for.”

While this isn’t a brand-new application, it’s a significant upgrade to the trusted CLI-based version that many Linux users already know and love. With this new GUI, NordVPN brings its protection closer to Linux users of all experience levels, reinforcing its mission to provide top-tier digital privacy across every platform.

“This launch is a natural progression of our mission to make cybersecurity accessible and seamless for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned Linux user or new to the OS, we believe this GUI will enhance your NordVPN experience,” adds Briedis.

The GUI will initially be available through DEB and RPM packages, with a Snap version coming soon. Installation is quick and familiar to those who’ve used the CLI before – simply modify the command to install the GUI version:

“sh <(wget -qO - https://downloads.nordcdn.com/apps/linux/install.sh) -p nordvpn-gui”

Notably, some features – such as Meshnet – remain accessible only via the CLI, which will continue to be supported in full. Users can choose the interface that best suits their needs and switch between them freely.

The new app also includes support for post-quantum encryption and NordWhisper , ensuring users are protected against future cryptographic threats.

NordVPN is committed to continuous improvement, thus, the company plans to expand the GUI’s capabilities with ongoing updates and enhancements based on user feedback.

People can download NordVPN on Linux here: https://nordvpn.com/download/linux/

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to boost your online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. The latest creation of Nord Security, NordVPN’s parent company, is Saily — a global eSIM service. NordVPN is known for being user friendly and can offer some of the best prices on the market. This VPN provider has over 7,600 servers covering 118 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://nordvpn.com.

