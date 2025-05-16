Code of Support Foundation and Softtek Government Solutions Launch Partnership to Empower Veterans in Tech

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Code of Support Foundation (COSF) is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Softtek Government Solutions, aimed at expanding career-building opportunities for veterans. This collaboration brings together COSF’s unique integrated case coordination program powered by PATRIOTlink® and Softtek’s expertise in digital technology, to create a new workforce development initiative to help veterans transition into the tech workforce.

As part of this partnership, veterans will have access at no cost to “Introduction to Front-End Development”, an online, beginner-level course hosted on Coursera through Codellege, generously provided by Softtek. Designed to be flexible and accessible, this self-paced course offers veterans an opportunity to develop in-demand technical skills while receiving expert instruction from seasoned professionals in the industry.

“Softtek recognizes the sacrifices our military and their families make for our way of life; it is an honor to support them through our partnership with Code of Support” said Marcos Jimenez, CEO of Softtek Government Solutions, “Together we create hope and new doors for veterans to thrive in today’s digital economy.”

To secure a spot, veterans are asked to register by May 19. Participants will receive setup instructions for Codellege via email by May 23. To learn more or register for the course, visit www.PATRIOTlink.org.

About: The Code of Support Foundation is a national nonprofit dedicated to bridging the gap between military and civilian support systems. Through personalized case coordination and its innovative PATRIOTlink® platform, COSF connects service members, veterans, and their families to over 5,000 vetted and direct support programs across the country. Learn more at www.codeofsupport.org.

About: Softtek Government Solutions is the U.S. public sector division of Softtek, a global company committed to driving digital transformation. Through programs like Codellege, Softtek is investing in the future of digital talent by providing accessible, high-quality training to underrepresented communities, including veterans.

FOR INFORMATION:

Chris Burnette, 571-895-7923

press@codeofsupport.org