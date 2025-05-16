insightsoftware Launches Spreadsheet Server Integration with Infor M3 Cloud, Accelerating Self-Service Reporting in Excel

RALEIGH, N.C., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced Spreadsheet Server from insightsoftware now integrates with the Infor M3 Cloud ERP platform. This integration empowers finance teams in manufacturing and distribution to build and refresh reports directly in Excel – eliminating manual work, streamlining reporting cycles, and enabling faster, more confident decision making.

With over 2,000 customers in manufacturing and distribution, Spreadsheet Server is designed to streamline financial reporting. Now with Lineos, AI powered by insightsoftware, Spreadsheet Server enhances productivity by surfacing trends and identifying data anomalies. It provides finance professionals with accurate, actionable insights on operations including inventory, sales, orders, invoices, and vendor performance.

“Finance teams live in Excel, and getting real-time data from other systems has always been a challenge that slows down reporting, analysis, and decision making,” said John Miller, VP, Product Management, ERP Reporting & BI at insightsoftware. “By embedding AI into a tool finance relies on and integrating with a commonly used cloud-based ERP, insightsoftware is removing friction and giving teams immediate access to deeper, more actionable insights. We make it easier for finance professionals to get the information they need, right in the tools they love and use every day.”

With Spreadsheet Server, finance teams can seamlessly access Infor data in Excel and build reports using the skills they already have—without relying on IT, manually configuring data in a browser, or second-guessing outdated numbers. This translates to faster cash flow visibility, more accurate insights into operations, and less time spent cleaning data. Instead of chasing numbers, finance professionals can focus on driving performance and strategic value.

Discover practical solutions for overcoming common reporting challenges for Infor ERP users by watching Five Effective Strategies for Infor ERP Reporting Challenges.

