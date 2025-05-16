$8.1M Jury Verdict in Tennessee Medical Negligence Case Secured by Greer Injury Lawyers

Memphis, TN, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greer Injury Lawyers obtained an $8.1 million jury verdict in a medical malpractice case against Dr. John Clendenin and The Doctor’s Clinic (part of Baptist Memorial Medical Group, Inc.). An Obion County jury found in favor of the 60-year-old man who suffered permanent paralysis due to delayed and improper treatment of an infection.

Background of the incident

In April 2020, the plaintiff, who was then 55 years old and insulin-dependent, presented to Dr. John Clendenin at The Doctor’s Clinic, reporting pain in his right shoulder. The doctor diagnosed him with acute bursitis and used a steroid injection to treat the pain. A few days later, he developed a blister on his shoulder and visited the clinic again. This time, the doctor diagnosed him with shingles and prescribed a topical cream and oral antiviral medication. A little over two weeks later, his shoulder had a large, painful, draining abscess. This time, the physician drained the patient’s abscess and prescribed oral antibiotics and Bactroban ointment. Rather than sending the plaintiff for inpatient treatment at the hospital, the doctor sent him home.

Within days, he suffered sudden paralysis and a loss of mobility. Providers performed an MRI, which indicated the patient had a spinal epidural abscess from C2 to T1. The infection led to compression of the cervical cord. Although the physicians performed emergency surgery, the injuries led to permanent paralysis. The plaintiff would require lifelong care.

Medical malpractice claims

Attorneys for the plaintiff, Greer Injury Lawyers, argued that the standard of care for treating the large abscess required immediate hospital admission and IV antibiotics, not oral medication. According to their arguments, the delay allowed the infection to reach the spine, where it caused irreversible damage.

Plaintiff’s medical experts testified that IV antibiotics would have likely prevented the spinal infection and that the providers should have exercised even more caution given the plaintiff’s diabetes.

The defense also presented witnesses who attempted to argue that oral antibiotics were sufficient, the plaintiff’s life expectancy was already shortened due to diabetes, and that COVID-19 protocols justified the use of oral medication. The defendants refused to make any settlement offers before trial or even discuss settlement.

The jury ultimately returned a verdict for the plaintiff, awarding $8.1 million, which included the following:

$3 million for medical expenses.

$5 million for pain, suffering, and disability.

$100,000 to the wife of the plaintiff, who filed a claim for loss of consortium.

The verdict sends a message about the need to uphold proper medical protocols, particularly in vulnerable patients like those with chronic conditions. It also shows that medical providers must perform accurate documentation, timely intervention, and provide equitable care in rural areas.

The case was tried by attorneys Thomas Greer and Jodi Black. For inquiries about the case and the trial team, contact https://www.greerinjurylawyers.com/.