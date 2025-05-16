Correction: AB KN Energies financial information reporting dates in 2025

Correction: AB KN Energies interim financial information for the 3 months of 2025 will be released on 26 May 2025.

AB KN Energies (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2025 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information 28 February 2025 Interim financial information for the 12 months of 2024 28 February 2025 Investors event 7 April 2025 Audited financial statements for the year 2024 26 May 2025 Interim financial information for the 3 months of 2025 22 August 2025 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2025 22 August 2025 Investors event 21 November 2025 Interim financial information for the 9 months of 2025

On 30 April 2025, the Company convened an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772



