Correction: AB KN Energies financial information reporting dates in 2025

Correction: AB KN Energies interim financial information for the 3 months of 2025 will be released on 26 May 2025.
AB KN Energies (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2025 according to the following schedule:
|Date
|Reporting information
|28 February 2025
|Interim financial information for the 12 months of 2024
|28 February 2025
|Investors event
|7 April 2025
|Audited financial statements for the year 2024
|26 May 2025
|Interim financial information for the 3 months of 2025
|22 August 2025
|Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2025
|22 August 2025
|Investors event
|21 November 2025
|Interim financial information for the 9 months of 2025
On 30 April 2025, the Company convened an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772