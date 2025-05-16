U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market 2025-2030, Featuring Columbia Nutritional, Nordic Nutraceuticals, Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute, The Healing Company, Schumacher Yoga and More

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Intervention (Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals, Mind Healing), Distribution Method, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market was valued at USD 34.40 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 124.21 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 23.90%. The increasing prevalence of chronic health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer has led many individuals to seek alternative treatment options beyond conventional medicine.

U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Report Highlights

Traditional alternative medicine/botanicals dominated the intervention segment with around 34.4% revenue share in 2024 owing to the increasing interest among consumers in natural and holistic approaches to healthcare.

The mind healing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the growing mental illness including anxiety and depression among people due to daily life routines and the rising acceptance of mental health issues in society.

The direct sales segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, attributed to the growing AI marketing applications with significant traction.

The e-sales distribution channel is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

In October 2022, GI OnDemand partnered with Mindset Health and Trellus Health. Through these collaborations, GI OnDemand, a partnership between ACG and Gastro Girl, Inc., claimed to provide access to these resources for all members of GI OnDemand and the ACG across the nation including the U.S.

The rising application of the internet and social media for promoting and providing complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) services has bolstered the market. For instance, the Healing Company Ltd. offers energy healing techniques and remote healing therapies through teleconferencing or video calls. Various natural supplements and botanical products are easily accessible online to expand their market reach. Virtual reality and holographic technologies have shown promise in improving treatment methods and making them more widely available.



The increasing adoption of electronic methods is expected to enhance market growth by expanding the accessibility of various alternative treatments and supplements. Governments and regulatory bodies are making efforts to gather clinical evidence to support the incorporation of these techniques into mainstream medicine, aiming to boost the penetration rate of complementary and alternative medicine.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $34.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $124.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Intervention

2.2.2. Distribution Method

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasingly awareness toward holistic wellness approaches

3.2.1.2. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.3. Growing acceptance of complementary and alternative medicines therapies

3.2.1.4. Technological advancements

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Complex regulatory framework

3.2.2.2. Shortage of Certified Practitioners and Regulation

3.3. U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological landscape

3.3.2.3. Economic landscape

3.3.2.4. Pricing Analysis

3.3.3. Pricing Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market: Intervention Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market, by Intervention: Key Takeaways

4.2. U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market: Intervention Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Traditional alternative medicine & botanicals

4.3.1. U.S. Traditional alternative medicine & botanicals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Ayurveda

4.3.3. Apitherapy

4.3.4. Bach Flower Therapy

4.3.5. Naturopathic Medicine

4.3.6. Traditional Chinese Medicine

4.3.7. Traditional Korean Medicine

4.3.8. Traditional Japanese Medicine

4.3.9. Traditional Mongolian Medicine

4.3.10. Traditional Tibetan Medicine

4.3.11. Zang Fu Theory

4.4. Mind Healing

4.4.1. U.S. Mind Healing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Hypnotherapy

4.4.3. Neuro-linguistic programming

4.4.4. Transcendental meditation

4.4.5. Autosuggestion

4.4.6. Self-hypnosis

4.4.7. Spiritual Mind Treatment

4.5. Body Healing

4.5.1. U.S. Body Healing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Acupuncture

4.5.3. Chiropractic

4.5.4. Kinesiology

4.5.5. Reflexology

4.5.6. Yoga

4.5.7. Acupressure

4.5.8. Physiotherapy

4.5.9. Osteopathy

4.5.10. Osteomyology

4.5.11. Pilates

4.5.12. Cupping Therapy

4.5.13. Autogenic Training

4.5.14. Qigong

4.6. External Energy

4.6.1. U.S. External Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Magnetic therapy

4.6.3. Radionics

4.6.4. Therapeutic Touch

4.6.5. Reiki

4.6.6. Chakra healing

4.7. Sensory Healing

4.7.1. Sensory Healing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.7.2. Aromatherapy

4.7.3. Sound Therapy

4.7.4. Sonopuncture

4.7.5. Music therapy

Chapter 5. U.S. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market: Distribution Method Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Distribution Method Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Distribution Method Market by Source Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for The following

5.4.1. Direct Sales

5.4.2. E-sales

5.4.3. Distance Correspondence

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

6.3.2. Key customers

6.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023

6.3.4. Columbia Nutritional

6.3.5. Nordic Nutraceuticals

6.3.6. Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute

6.3.7. The Healing Company

6.3.8. SCHUMACHER YOGA

6.3.9. Pure Encapsulations, LLC

6.3.10. Herb Pharm

6.3.11. Mindset Health Pty. Ltd.

6.3.12. Nourish

6.3.13. American Apitherapy Society, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khgzc6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.