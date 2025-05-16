Kosher Food Market Size to Grow by USD 111.33 Billion by 2031, Driven by Rising Demand for Kosher Food from Jewish and Non-Jewish Consumers Fuels - The Insight Partners

US & Canada, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive new report from The Insight Partners, the global kosher food market is observing significant growth owing to the rising demand for kosher food from Jewish and non-Jewish people due to heightened quality and food safety concerns.

Kosher food complies with Jewish dietary laws (Kashrut), which include specific rules on permissible animals, separation of meat and dairy, and ritual slaughter. North America dominates the market, with growth in Europe and Asia. Key players include Empire Kosher Poultry, Manischewitz, Nestlé, Kedem Food Products, ADM, General Mills, Hain Celestial Group, and Conagra Brands, all offering a wide range of certified kosher foods.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The kosher food market is expected to reach US$ 111.33 billion by 2031 from US$ 53.64 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Kosher food refers to food products that are prepared and processed according to Jewish dietary laws, ensuring they are permissible for consumption by those who observe these religious guidelines. This includes the sourcing, handling, and preparation of meat, poultry, dairy, and other food items in strict accordance with kosher standards. Beyond its traditional Jewish consumer base, Kosher food has become increasingly popular among non-Jewish demographics in recent times. Known for its rigorous standards of cleanliness, ethical sourcing, and health-conscious preparation, kosher food appeals to a broad consumer base, not limited to just those who observe Jewish dietary laws. As consumer awareness of kosher certification, food safety, and ethical sourcing increases, the demand for kosher food in the service sector continues to grow.



2. Perception of Higher Quality and Safety Standards Among Non-Jewish Consumers: Amid escalating concerns surrounding foodborne diseases, kosher certification has emerged as a de facto indicator of “clean label,” signifying rigorous regulatory oversight, elevated safety protocols, and adherence to stringent quality standards. As kosher products align with most dietary preferences, companies focusing on multi-faith demographics are incorporating kosher certification to broaden their market reach. With stringent regulatory frameworks inherent in kosher dietary laws—which categorically prohibit the amalgamation of meat and dairy across all facets of handling, including preparation, equipment usage, and storage—kosher-certified products appeal to lactose-intolerant, vegan, and dairy-sensitive consumer segments. In the US, more than 80% of kosher food sales originate from non-Jewish consumers, emphasizing a significant market shift wherein kosher-certified products—though historically rooted in Jewish dietary observance—are increasingly embraced by a diverse consumer base. Kosher certification can also serve as a strategic complement to other verification frameworks (such as non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free), collectively reinforcing a brand’s perceived authenticity and operational transparency. Thus, kosher food products have evolved beyond their religious origins by aligning with broader health and clean-label movements and are capturing cross-demographic appeal at a noticeable pace.



3. E-commerce becoming Popular Shopping Platform for Kosher Food: The e-commerce industry is playing a significant role in driving the global sales of kosher food. E-commerce eliminates geographic barriers, allowing kosher food producers, many of whom are small or niche businesses, to reach customers worldwide. Consumers can easily search, compare, and purchase kosher food products online without needing to travel to specialty stores. E-commerce platforms provide advanced filters to identify kosher-certified goods, subscription models for recurring orders (e.g., matzo and kosher meats), and targeted recommendations based on previous purchases or dietary preferences. These features simplify the discovery process, especially for newly observant individuals or those adopting kosher diets for health or lifestyle reasons.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by the Middle East & Africa and Europe, respectively. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the kosher food market is segmented into prepared meals and entrées , sandwiches and wraps, packaged salads, appetizers and snacks, soups, sauces, and condiments, desserts, and others. The prepared meals segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of distribution channel, the kosher food market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the kosher food market in 2024.

The kosher food market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.



Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the kosher food market are SuperKosher, Lakewood, Kraft Heinz, Schwartzcrown, Osem, Rokeach, Hebrew National, Paskesz, Blue and White, Nestle, Agri Star Meat and Poultry, Unilever, and Manischewitz.

Trending Topics: religious meals, ethnic cuisines, vegan, keto-friendly, Passover food, Shabbat meals, etc.

Global Headlines on Kosher Food

Manischewitz launched Kosher ‘Deli on Wheels’ bringing Jewish comfort food to the streets

Feastables, fastest-growing global chocolate brand, is becoming OU Kosher-certified





Conclusion

The global kosher food market is experiencing steady and significant growth, driven by a combination of religious, health-conscious, and ethical consumer trends. While kosher certification originally catered to Jewish communities, the appeal of kosher food has expanded far beyond its traditional base. Consumers worldwide are increasingly seeking products perceived as cleaner, safer, and more rigorously inspected, attributes commonly associated with kosher certification. E-commerce has been a powerful enabler of this growth, offering greater access to kosher products across geographies and demographics. Digital platforms allow producers to tap into niche markets and diaspora populations, while also attracting non-Jewish consumers who view kosher as a mark of quality. Technological advancements in logistics, especially for perishable items, have made it feasible to deliver a wider range of kosher foods globally.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including grain manufacturers, baked goods manufacturers, raw material suppliers, kosher food manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and others with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





