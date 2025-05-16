Formulation Development Outsourcing Market to Reach $60.66 Billion by 2030, Growing at a 8.62% CAGR from $37.27 Billion in 2024

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Preformulation, Formulation Development), Formulation, Therapeutic Area, End-use, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Formulation Development Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 37.27 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 60.66 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.62%.

The high burden of chronic and infectious diseases, the growing focus on improving the bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs, and the complications associated with drug development are contributing to the demand for formulation development services globally. Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak has influenced the need for clinical trials to find an effective treatment against the contagious virus. This has resulted in significant investments in research and development (R&D) to develop therapeutics, which are expected to drive the market.



Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Insights

Based on services, the preformulation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on formulation, the drug product segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic area, the oncology segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024.

Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2024, due to the presence of a significant number of CROs providing cost effective formulation development services.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $37.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Clinical Trials Volume Analysis, (2024)

3.3.1. Total Number of Clinical Trials by Region

3.3.2. Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Phase

3.3.3. Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Study Design

3.3.4. Total Number of Clinical Trials, by Key Therapeutic Area

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Technology Landscape

3.6. Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

3.6.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market, by Service: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market, by Service: Movement Analysis

4.3. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Service, 2018-2030

4.4. Preformulation

4.5. Formulation Development

Chapter 5. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market: Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market, by Formulation: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market, by Formulation: Movement Analysis

5.3. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Formulation, 2018-2030

5.4. Oral

5.5. Injectable

5.6. Topical

5.7. Others

Chapter 6. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market: Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market, by Therapeutic Area: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market, by Therapeutic Area: Movement Analysis

6.3. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Therapeutic Area, 2018-2030

6.4. Oncology

6.5. Infectious Disease

6.6. Neurology

6.7. Hematology

6.8. Respiratory

6.9. Cardiovascular

6.10. Dermatology

6.11. Others

Chapter 7. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market, by End Use: Segment Dashboard

7.2. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market, by End Use: Movement Analysis

7.3. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market Estimates & Forecasts, by End Use, 2018-2030

7.4. Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.5. Government and Academic Institutes

7.6. Others

Chapter 8. Formulation Development Outsourcing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. North America

8.5. Europe

8.6. Asia-Pacific

8.7. Latin America

8.8. MEA

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Participant Categorization

9.2. Company Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2024

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. SGS SA

9.3.2. Intertek Group plc

9.3.3. Recipharm

9.3.4. Lonza

9.3.5. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

9.3.6. Eurofins Scientific SE

9.3.7. Element

9.3.8. Labcorp

9.3.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.3.10. Catalent Inc.

Chapter 10. Key Recommendations

