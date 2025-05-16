Aerospace Ceramics Market Research Report 2025: Global Industry Forecast to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2029, Rising at a CAGR of 8%

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Ceramics Market Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Aerospace Ceramics Market was valued at USD 5.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8%.
Advanced ceramics' ultra-high temperature capabilities make them a highly popular material in propulsion engines and aircraft structural applications. For instance, zirconia-based TBCs have revolutionized turbine engine industries by enhancing the durability of turbine engine hot-section components. Aerospace ceramics also enable high speed, low fuel consumption, larger payloads and longer space-time, thus creating lucrative opportunities for advanced ceramics manufacturers in the modern aviation industry.
Ceramics play a key role in modern aviation engines, in which turbine blades and vanes are subject to high temperatures and pressures. These materials enable engines to run more efficiently even at extreme temperatures, as they are more thermally resistant than conventional metal alloys.
Additionally, ceramics are utilized in heat-resistant tiles that protect spacecraft from intense heat when they reenter the Earth's atmosphere. These tiles can absorb and release tremendous heat from air friction because they are frequently composed of silica or ceramics reinforced with carbon fiber. Moreover, the growing prevalence of CMCs that combine the high-temperature resistance of ceramics with the toughness and ductility of fibers or polymers is witnessing high consumption in structural applications, vital engine components and exhaust systems. They significantly improve fracture resistance and help overcome the inherent brittleness of ceramics.
The NASA's advanced materials and processing branch, which investigates developing new materials in space exploration, is an interesting global initiative for aerospace ceramics. This involves a variety of materials, such as metals, ceramics, polymers, composites and nanomaterials relevant to load-bearing structures or instrumentation equipment. NASA is currently looking for ideas from American businesses to create cutting-edge materials and components in space that could improve life on Earth and expand the economy of low Earth orbit. In addition, the European research and innovation program Clean Sky 2 develops innovative technologies for a more ecologically friendly aviation industry. These efforts at a global scale will support the development of advanced ceramics in the coming years.
Report Scope
This report analyzes the global market for aerospace ceramics, reflecting the latest data, trends and market projections. Aerospace ceramics are advanced materials that exhibit superior thermal and electrical performance and lightweight properties, leading to enhanced aircraft performance, including fuel efficiency, greater speed, range and payload capacity. They are primarily found in thermal protection shields, engine and exhaust systems, and structures for aircraft.
For this analysis, the global market for aerospace ceramics is segmented by:
- Composition: ceramic matrix composites (CMCs), oxides ceramics (alumina, zirconia) and non-oxide ceramics (silicon carbide, silicon nitride, boron carbide).
- Application: structural, thermal and electrical.
- End use: commercial aviation (commercial passenger and commercial transport), defense and military aerospace, commercial space industry, and others (helicopter, general aviation).
- Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa.
The report focuses on aerospace ceramics for the commercial aviation and space exploration sector with a focus on structural, thermal and electrical applications. Structural applications include engine components, such as turbine blades and nozzles, airframes, landing gear and structural reinforcements. Thermal applications include thermal protection systems (TPS), heat shields, thermal barrier coatings, insulation in engines and re-entry systems, and hypersonic vehicle exteriors. Electrical applications include electronic components such as capacitors, antennas and sensors, avionics and substrates. The base year for the market study is 2023, with estimates and forecasts for 2024 to 2029. Market estimates are in U.S. dollars (millions).
Forecasts for growth rates are based on expected industry capacity additions, feedback from key companies, revenue reports of major companies, and anticipated regulatory updates. Data from major ceramic associations such as the Australian Ceramics Association, Contemporary Ceramic Studios Association, European Ceramic Industry Association, British Ceramic Confederation, Ceramics Southern Africa, Midwest Ceramic Association and the Association of British Ceramic Distributors were used to anticipate the market dynamics and further triangulate the market size.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Benefits of Aerospace Ceramics
- Properties of Aerospace Ceramics
- Technological Background of CMCs
- Value Chain Analysis
- Sourcing of Raw Materials
- Material Processing
- Component Production
- Quality Testing and Certification
- Distribution and Logistics
- End-Use Industries
- Recycling/Reuse and Disposal
- Regulatory Framework
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growth of Air Traffic
- Stringent Environmental Regulations
- Demand for Ceramic-Based Coatings
- Expansion of Military and Defense Programs
- Market Restraints
- Production and Processing Costs
- Supply Chain Vulnerabilities
- Market Opportunities
- Space Exploration and Satellite Deployments
- Prevalence of Urban Air Mobility (UAM)
- Market Challenges
- Technological Challenges
- Competition With Substitute Materials
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Aerospace Industry Trends
- Aerial Mobility
- Artificial Intelligence
- Blockchain
- Supersonic Flights
- Electric Propulsion
- Emerging Technologies
- Ultra-High-Temperature Ceramics
- Functionally Graded Ceramics
- Additive Manufacturing
- Plasma-Assisted Surface Engineering
- Nanostructured Ceramics
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Patent Grants Related to Aerospace Ceramics
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Composition
- Ceramic Matrix Composites
- Oxide Ceramics
- Non-Oxide Ceramics
- Market Analysis by Application
- Structural Applications
- Thermal Applications
- Electrical Applications
- Market Analysis by End Use
- Commercial Aviation
- Defense and Military Aerospace
- Commercial Space Industry
- Other End Uses
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Company Market Shares
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Aerospace Ceramics Industry: ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Aerospace Ceramics Industry
- Sustainability Trends in the Industry
- ESG Practices
- Status of ESG in the Aerospace Ceramics Industry
- ESG Score Analysis
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
- Risk Scale
- Exposure Scale
- Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- References
- Abbreviations
Companies Profiled
- 3M
- Advanced Ceramic Materials
- Applied Ceramics Inc.
- Ceramco Inc.
- Ceramtec GmbH
- Coorstek Inc.
- Hexcel Corp.
- International Syalons (Newcastle) Ltd.
- Jiaxing Niceway Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Materion Corp.
- Mcdanel Advanced Material Technologies LLC
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Saint-Gobain
- STC Material Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9i50r
