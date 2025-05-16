Aerospace Ceramics Market Research Report 2025: Global Industry Forecast to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2029, Rising at a CAGR of 8%

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Ceramics Market Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aerospace Ceramics Market was valued at USD 5.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8%.

Advanced ceramics' ultra-high temperature capabilities make them a highly popular material in propulsion engines and aircraft structural applications. For instance, zirconia-based TBCs have revolutionized turbine engine industries by enhancing the durability of turbine engine hot-section components. Aerospace ceramics also enable high speed, low fuel consumption, larger payloads and longer space-time, thus creating lucrative opportunities for advanced ceramics manufacturers in the modern aviation industry.



Ceramics play a key role in modern aviation engines, in which turbine blades and vanes are subject to high temperatures and pressures. These materials enable engines to run more efficiently even at extreme temperatures, as they are more thermally resistant than conventional metal alloys.



Additionally, ceramics are utilized in heat-resistant tiles that protect spacecraft from intense heat when they reenter the Earth's atmosphere. These tiles can absorb and release tremendous heat from air friction because they are frequently composed of silica or ceramics reinforced with carbon fiber. Moreover, the growing prevalence of CMCs that combine the high-temperature resistance of ceramics with the toughness and ductility of fibers or polymers is witnessing high consumption in structural applications, vital engine components and exhaust systems. They significantly improve fracture resistance and help overcome the inherent brittleness of ceramics.



The NASA's advanced materials and processing branch, which investigates developing new materials in space exploration, is an interesting global initiative for aerospace ceramics. This involves a variety of materials, such as metals, ceramics, polymers, composites and nanomaterials relevant to load-bearing structures or instrumentation equipment. NASA is currently looking for ideas from American businesses to create cutting-edge materials and components in space that could improve life on Earth and expand the economy of low Earth orbit. In addition, the European research and innovation program Clean Sky 2 develops innovative technologies for a more ecologically friendly aviation industry. These efforts at a global scale will support the development of advanced ceramics in the coming years.



Report Scope



This report analyzes the global market for aerospace ceramics, reflecting the latest data, trends and market projections. Aerospace ceramics are advanced materials that exhibit superior thermal and electrical performance and lightweight properties, leading to enhanced aircraft performance, including fuel efficiency, greater speed, range and payload capacity. They are primarily found in thermal protection shields, engine and exhaust systems, and structures for aircraft.



For this analysis, the global market for aerospace ceramics is segmented by:

Composition: ceramic matrix composites (CMCs), oxides ceramics (alumina, zirconia) and non-oxide ceramics (silicon carbide, silicon nitride, boron carbide).

Application: structural, thermal and electrical.

End use: commercial aviation (commercial passenger and commercial transport), defense and military aerospace, commercial space industry, and others (helicopter, general aviation).

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

The report focuses on aerospace ceramics for the commercial aviation and space exploration sector with a focus on structural, thermal and electrical applications. Structural applications include engine components, such as turbine blades and nozzles, airframes, landing gear and structural reinforcements. Thermal applications include thermal protection systems (TPS), heat shields, thermal barrier coatings, insulation in engines and re-entry systems, and hypersonic vehicle exteriors. Electrical applications include electronic components such as capacitors, antennas and sensors, avionics and substrates. The base year for the market study is 2023, with estimates and forecasts for 2024 to 2029. Market estimates are in U.S. dollars (millions).



Forecasts for growth rates are based on expected industry capacity additions, feedback from key companies, revenue reports of major companies, and anticipated regulatory updates. Data from major ceramic associations such as the Australian Ceramics Association, Contemporary Ceramic Studios Association, European Ceramic Industry Association, British Ceramic Confederation, Ceramics Southern Africa, Midwest Ceramic Association and the Association of British Ceramic Distributors were used to anticipate the market dynamics and further triangulate the market size.



The report includes:

48 data tables and 55 additional tables

An overview of the current and future global markets for aerospace ceramics

An analysis of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by composition, application, end user and region

Identification of the trends that will affect the use of aerospace ceramics, as well as their major source markets

Coverage of technologies that are currently used or in the future could be used in aerospace ceramics, and an assessment of the potential impact of aerospace ceramics on the global market

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Profiles of the leading companies, including Saint-Gobain, 3M, Kyocera Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc., and Hexcel Corp.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Key Takeaways

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Benefits of Aerospace Ceramics

Properties of Aerospace Ceramics

Technological Background of CMCs

Value Chain Analysis

Sourcing of Raw Materials

Material Processing

Component Production

Quality Testing and Certification

Distribution and Logistics

End-Use Industries

Recycling/Reuse and Disposal

Regulatory Framework

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growth of Air Traffic

Stringent Environmental Regulations

Demand for Ceramic-Based Coatings

Expansion of Military and Defense Programs

Market Restraints

Production and Processing Costs

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Market Opportunities

Space Exploration and Satellite Deployments

Prevalence of Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

Market Challenges

Technological Challenges

Competition With Substitute Materials

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Aerospace Industry Trends

Aerial Mobility

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Supersonic Flights

Electric Propulsion

Emerging Technologies

Ultra-High-Temperature Ceramics

Functionally Graded Ceramics

Additive Manufacturing

Plasma-Assisted Surface Engineering

Nanostructured Ceramics

Patent Analysis

Key Takeaways

Patent Grants Related to Aerospace Ceramics

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Composition

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Oxide Ceramics

Non-Oxide Ceramics

Market Analysis by Application

Structural Applications

Thermal Applications

Electrical Applications

Market Analysis by End Use

Commercial Aviation

Defense and Military Aerospace

Commercial Space Industry

Other End Uses

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Company Market Shares

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Aerospace Ceramics Industry: ESG Perspective

ESG in the Aerospace Ceramics Industry

Sustainability Trends in the Industry

ESG Practices

Status of ESG in the Aerospace Ceramics Industry

ESG Score Analysis

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Risk Scale

Exposure Scale

Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

References

Abbreviations

Companies Profiled

3M

Advanced Ceramic Materials

Applied Ceramics Inc.

Ceramco Inc.

Ceramtec GmbH

Coorstek Inc.

Hexcel Corp.

International Syalons (Newcastle) Ltd.

Jiaxing Niceway Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.

Kyocera Corp.

Materion Corp.

Mcdanel Advanced Material Technologies LLC

Morgan Advanced Materials

Saint-Gobain

STC Material Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9i50r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.