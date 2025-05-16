Lawn Mower Market Size Hit USD 39.40 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2031 | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the lawn mower market is witnessing significant growth owing to the high investments in commercial lawn mowers.

The global lawn mower market is growing steadily, driven by rising residential landscaping, urban green space development, and demand for efficient lawn care solutions. Residential users dominate the market, especially in North America and Europe. Trends include smart, autonomous, and eco-friendly mowers. Leading players include Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, Toro Company, Honda, and Bosch, who are investing in innovation to meet evolving consumer and regulatory expectations.









Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth1. : The lawn mower market size is expected to reach US$ 39,402.72 million by 2031 from US$ 26,355.97 million in 2024; it is likely to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the global lawn mower market is driven by increased spending on lawn maintenance, technological advancements, and a growing interest in residential gardening. The adoption of smart and automated lawn care equipment, particularly robotic lawn mowers, is gaining momentum. As consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and efficiency in home maintenance, the demand for robotic solutions that reduce manual labor has surged. These machines are equipped with GPS tracking, remote control via smartphone apps, automated scheduling, and AI-enabled navigation, allowing users to maintain lawns effortlessly and with precision.



2. High Investments in Commercial Lawn Mowers: Administrators at business organizations, city council buildings, and other important properties seek mowers with improved efficiency, extended durability, and affordability to preserve extensive outdoor grounds. As a result, they show readiness to invest in commercial lawn mowers. Commercial mowers are the preferred choice among landscape, sports turf maintenance, and public park maintenance companies, as they need specialized equipment to maintain large land areas. Compared to residential mowers, commercial mowers are designed to withstand the ill effects of their frequent use on large properties, performing faster, more precise, and working with less downtime. These features render them effective in operations requiring around-the-clock performance, high productivity, and reduced operating costs. While cities and companies continue to look for ways to improve efficiency, they are seeking fuel-efficient mowers aimed at conserving fuel and reducing emissions alongside providing a greener alternative to lawn maintenance. Battery and electric mowers have become common in commercial use due to the lower maintenance cost and lower emissions compared to gasoline-powered mowers. Stringent emissions regulations in countries, particularly urban areas, that urge noise and air pollution reduction drive the demand for eco-friendly solutions.



3. Integration of Smart Technologies: Intelligent mapping and navigation technologies are transforming how people handle lawn care. A prime example is the Sunseeker Orion X7, which uses Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) positioning technology to map lawns accurately. The advanced system allows the mower to cover every inch of ground, easily navigating complicated terrain and obstructions without missing any areas and avoiding unnecessary commutes for manual intervention. This accuracy improves mowing efficiency and propels consumer demand for automated lawn mowers. Mowers such as the Sunseeker X7 are focused on connectivity, with the integration of smartphone apps enabling owners to monitor and control their mowers remotely. This level of convenience appeals to contemporary shoppers who are drawn to home automation.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on type, the lawn mower market is segmented into push mower, robotic mower, and ride-on mower. The ride-on-mower segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of category, the market is bifurcated into electric and non-electric/gas-powered. The non-electric/gas-powered segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By end use, the market is divided into residential and commercial. The commercial segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The lawn mower market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the lawn mower market are Deere & Co, Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Husqvarna AB, Kubota Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, CHERVON (China) Trading Co. Ltd., The Toro Co, AriensCo, ECHO INCORPORATED, WORX, Briggs & Stratton, Bad Boy Mowers, and Fiskars Group.

Trending Topics: Rise of Robotic Lawn Mowers, Integration with Smart Home Systems, Integration of in Artificial Intelligence, Product Innovations, and Shift Towards Electric and Battery-Powered Models.

Global Headlines on Lawn Mower Products

Husqvarna Group Introduces 13 New Boundary Wire-Free Robotic Lawnmowers.

Honda Power Sports & Products Introduces a New Line of Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers at Equip Exposition 2024.

Stanley Black & Decker Completes Acquisitions of MTD Holdings And Excel Industries, Expanding its Presence In Outdoor Products.

STIHL, Briggs & Stratton Announces Manufacturing Relationship.

Snapper, a Brand of Briggs & Stratton, Unveils a Bold New Look and Brings Back Sam the Snapper.

Bad Boy Mowers Partners with PFG Australia Stable.





Conclusion

Lawns play a crucial role in enhancing residential aesthetics and outdoor living spaces. As a result, there is a growing demand for lawn maintenance equipment, specifically walk-behind mowers for small to medium-sized lawns and ride-on mowers for larger properties. The focus on landscaping activities and emphasis on backyard beautification and outdoor living spaces is fueling investments in lawn care tools such as lawn mowers and presenting future growth opportunities for the market players.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including lawn mower providers and lawn mower manufacturers—with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.

