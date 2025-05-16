Flip Chip Market Size to Worth USD 48.70 Billion by 2032, Driven by Demand for High-Performance Electronics and Advanced Semiconductor Packaging | SNS Insider

Austin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flip Chip Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Flip Chip Market Size was worth USD 30.61 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 48.70 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

Rising Demand for Advanced Electronics Accelerates Flip Chip Market Growth

The Flip Chip Market is experiencing strong demand, as advanced semiconductor devices are increasingly being integrated into consumer electronics. With the increasing requirement for cost-effective, high-density, energy-efficient, and portable electronic products, like smartphones, tablets, and wearables etc., flip chip packaging has become a preferred choice. This solution provides superior thermal optimization, greater I/O density, as well as faster performance. Tech giants are integrating flip-chip technology into CPUs, GPUs and chipsets to satisfy the growing demand for higher processing power. And with quick growth of IoT as well as AI enabled devices, there is an urgent demand for advanced interconnection technologies in chips, which also promotes the penetration of flip chip.The U.S. market, valued at USD 4.46 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95%, owing to favorable R&D investments and some of the world’s established technological infrastructures. In totality, these factors make flip chip packaging as a required element for global electronics innovation in the coming years.

Get a Sample Report of Flip Chip Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6723

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Amkor Technology –(SWIFT Packaging, Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS))

–(SWIFT Packaging, Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS)) Intel Corporation –(Foveros 3D Packaging, Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB))

–(Foveros 3D Packaging, Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB)) Fujitsu –(FC-BGA (Flip Chip Ball Grid Array), High-density Flip Chip Interposer)

–(FC-BGA (Flip Chip Ball Grid Array), High-density Flip Chip Interposer) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) – (InFO (Integrated Fan-Out), CoWoS (Chip on Wafer on Substrate))

– (InFO (Integrated Fan-Out), CoWoS (Chip on Wafer on Substrate)) Texas Instruments Incorporated – (Flip Chip BGA Processors, Power Management ICs with Flip Chip Technology)

– (Flip Chip BGA Processors, Power Management ICs with Flip Chip Technology) SAMSUNG – (FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging), HBM2E Memory with Flip Chip)

– (FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging), HBM2E Memory with Flip Chip) ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. – (ASE SiP (System in Package), Flip Chip WLCSP (Wafer Level Chip Scale Package))

– (ASE SiP (System in Package), Flip Chip WLCSP (Wafer Level Chip Scale Package)) Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) – (Ryzen 7000 Series (Foveros-style packaging), EPYC Processors with Flip Chip Die Stacking)

– (Ryzen 7000 Series (Foveros-style packaging), EPYC Processors with Flip Chip Die Stacking) APPLE INC. – (M1 Ultra with Flip Chip Interconnect, A15 Bionic Flip Chip SoC)

– (M1 Ultra with Flip Chip Interconnect, A15 Bionic Flip Chip SoC) Powertech Technology Inc. – (Flip Chip BGA Services, Wafer Level Flip Chip Packaging)

Flip Chip Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 30.61 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 48.70 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.40% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation •By Packaging Technology- ( 3D,2.5D,2.1D)

•By Bumping Technology-(Copper Pillar,Tin-Lead Eutectic Solder,Lead-Free Solder,Gold Stud Bumping)

•By End-use – (Military and Defense,Medical and Healthcare,Industrial Sector,Automotive,Consumer Electronics,Telecommunications ) Key Drivers • Growing Integration of Advanced Semiconductor Devices in Consumer Electronics Fuels Flip Chip Market Growth.



• Emerging Applications in Automotive Electronics and 5G Infrastructure Create Lucrative Opportunities for Flip Chip Technology.

Purchase Single User PDF of Flip Chip Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6723

Key Industry Segmentation

By Packaging Technology

In 2023, the 2.5D packaging segment held the largest share of the Flip Chip Market at 45.60%, as it is a cost-effective and allows for the mounting of several dies on an interposer, which provides better thermal and electrical performance. Companies including Intel and AMD serve high-performance processors with 2.5D ICs, and the ASE Group and TSMC are serving AI and data centers with 2.5D solutions.

The 3D packaging segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.14%, driven by the desire to achieve ultra-high-density integrations in portable consumer devices including smartphones, AR/VR, and AI processors. New technologies, such as Intel’s Foveros and Samsung’s X-Cube, are enabling faster adoption by enabling reduced size and power while improving performance.

By Bumping Technology

The Copper Pillar segment led the Flip Chip Market in 2023 with a dominant 61.36% revenue share, driven by its superior electrical performance, thermal management, and fine-pitch capability, making it ideal for high-density applications like processors, FPGAs, and memory devices. Industry players like TSMC and Amkor Technology have advanced their copper pillar bumping technologies to meet growing demands in AI and 5G chip packaging.

The Gold Stud Bumping segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.79%, owing to the advantages of low-temperature bonding, and lower contamination rate, especially in precision-guided applications such as medical devices, aerospace, and military electronics.

By End-use

In 2023, Consumer Electronics held the largest revenue share in the Flip Chip Market at 39.64%, driven by rising demand for compact, high-performance devices like smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Flip chip technology enhances processing speed and thermal performance, making it ideal for these applications. Companies like Apple, Samsung, Intel, and ASE Technology continue to adopt and advance flip chip packaging to meet evolving consumer needs.

The Automotive segment is set to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.46%, driven by electronics in advanced driver-assistance systems, infotainment, electric vehicle, and autonomous systems. NXP and Infineon are at the forefront of this enabling technology with automotive grade flip chip solutions.

Asia Pacific Leads Flip Chip Market While North America Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the Flip Chip Market with a 42.39% revenue share, due to the existence of big semiconductor manufacturing countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan. Prominent TSM companies such as TSMC, Samsung Electronics, and ASE Technology Riviera further foster innovation in flip chip packaging through their investments in advanced packaging, including high-density production lines.

North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.07%, supported by strong R&D investments and increasing demand in AI, automotive, and high-performance computing. Companies like Intel and AMD are advancing next-gen packaging technologies such as EMIB and Foveros, while government initiatives like the CHIPS Act bolster domestic semiconductor production, further accelerating market growth in the region.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Flip Chip Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6723

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Samsung is expected to power the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset. This marks the first use of Exynos in a foldable, replacing the previously expected Snapdragon chip.

In May 2025, MediaTek's next-generation flagship SoC and Arm-based processors drive the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test market, helping ASE rake in a year's worth of packaging tool orders in a single quarter.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Technology Adoption Rate (2023)

5.2 Patent Filing Trends (2023)

5.3 Capital Investments (2023)

5.4 Battery Performance Metrics (2023)

5.5 Production Capacity Utilization (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Flip Chip Market Segmentation, by Packaging Technology

8. Flip Chip Market Segmentation, by Bumping Technology

9. Flip Chip Market Segmentation, by End-Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.