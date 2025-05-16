Saudi Arabia Influenza Vaccine Market Trends, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 Featuring GSK, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Influenza Vaccine Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia Influenza Vaccine Market, valued at USD 44.26 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 53.81 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.51%. The nation relies primarily on a trivalent influenza vaccine (TIV), containing inactivated antigens from two subtypes of influenza virus type A and one subtype of type B, to drive its immunization efforts.

The Saudi government, particularly through the Ministry of Health (MOH), plays an instrumental role in promoting influenza vaccination initiatives, focusing on high-risk groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic diseases. Efforts through free vaccines at healthcare facilities and mobile units have been pivotal in reducing the seasonal flu burden.

Public health awareness has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic, with more individuals prioritizing preventive healthcare, including influenza vaccinations. Nevertheless, vaccine hesitancy caused by misinformation about vaccine safety and efficacy continues to challenge widespread immunization.

Key Market Drivers

Saudi Arabia's response to the growing prevalence of influenza includes prioritizing vaccination to curb the virus's spread. The nation ranks 82nd worldwide for seasonal influenza mortality, with 30.9 deaths per 100,000 individuals. Studies on Hajj pilgrims show influenza prevalence, prompting healthcare initiatives focusing on immunization.

Efforts are further supported by institutions like the King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, which provides free vaccines to staff and dependents, ensuring records are electronically maintained for better management. Increasing vaccine access and awareness are propelling the vaccine demand, especially with heightened healthcare consciousness post-pandemic.

Surge in Technological Advancements

Technological advancements have enhanced vaccine development and production, boosting the influenza vaccine market. Innovations like cell-based and recombinant DNA technologies have improved vaccine effectiveness and production speed. New adjuvants also improve efficacy, particularly for older adults and immunocompromised individuals.

Key Market Challenges

Maintaining the optimal storage temperature for influenza vaccines remains critical. The hot climate of Saudi Arabia increases cold chain logistics challenges. Disruptions can degrade vaccine effectiveness, necessitating efficient refrigeration methods, particularly in rural areas. Additionally, the limited shelf life of vaccines demands careful inventory management.

Key Market Trends

The rise in demand for pediatric vaccines aligns with the MOH's initiatives to protect children from influenza, bolstered by services like Careem's home vaccination program. Such efforts reflect the Kingdom's broader public health goals, further impacting influenza vaccine demand and growth.

Segmental Insights

Inactivated influenza vaccines lead market growth due to their broad suitability and safety for diverse populations. Hospitals have become key vaccination centers, offering convenient access to immunizations and playing a significant role in the market's expansion.

Regional Insights

Northern & Central Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, dominate the market, facilitated by healthcare services linked to religious pilgrimages and strong private sector engagement.

