United States Induction Cooktop Market Set to Reach Valuation of US$ 6,735.67 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US induction cooktop market was valued at US$ 3,433.16 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 6,735.67 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

Momentum in the US induction cooktop market outlook is now driven decisively by energy-forward building codes. Since 2021 the California Energy Commission, Washington State Building Code Council, and New York City’s Local Law 154 have limited gas hook-ups in most new dwellings, covering roughly 20 million residents. By April 2024, the Sierra Club electrification tracker lists 103 jurisdictions in eleven states with comparable ordinances. Because resistance coils trigger heftier ventilation and panel upgrades, many builders are standardizing on induction to keep mechanical loads down. Interviews published by the Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance show Seattle-area multifamily developers ordering 31,000 induction surfaces for 2024 delivery, almost three times their 2022 pipeline.

As codes tighten further, additional demand signals are already visible in the US induction cooktop market. The 2024 International Energy Conservation Code, adopted in early draft by Colorado and Massachusetts, introduces a zero-carbon compliance path that directly references induction as a prescriptive option. Builders pursuing Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Homes incentives can earn 700 tax-credit dollars per unit by specifying an induction range, according to 2024 Inflation Reduction Act guidance. These converging incentives transform what was once a high-end curiosity into a compliance tool. Consequently, distributor ABR Wholesalers reported shipping twenty-five truckloads of mid-tier induction tops to Denver in the first quarter of 2024, double its entire 2023 volume, year to date.

Key Findings in US Induction Cooktop Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 6,735.67 million CAGR 7.87% By Product Type Built-in Induction Cooktops (60.86%) By Burner Type Two Burner (41.12%) By Power Rating 1,500W - 2,000W (51.47%) By Control Type Knob Control (48.19%) By Price Range Medium Priced (46.66%) By End User Residential (71.28%) By Distribution Channel Offline (56.63%) Top Drivers Federal electrification rebates reduce upfront cost, accelerating household adoption rates.

Municipal gas bans steer multifamily developers toward all-electric induction installations.

Improved cooking precision attracts professional chefs, influencing consumer purchasing decisions. Top Trends Smart connectivity integration enabling remote diagnostics, recipe automation, energy monitoring.

Compact 24-inch models targeting urban kitchens and accessory dwelling units.

Retailers expanding try-before-buy pop-ups to demonstrate magnetic cookware compatibility. Top Challenges Persistent magnetic field misconceptions deterring health-conscious segments from adoption.

Cookware replacement costs discourage budget-sensitive households despite rebate availability.

Dependence on Asian IGBT modules increases exposure to geopolitical shocks.

Consumer Demands Shift Toward Cleaner, Faster, Safer Everyday Cooking Experiences

Beyond regulatory pull, consumer sentiment is adding powerful momentum to the US induction cooktop market outlook. Google Trends shows searches for “induction stove risks” falling from 48,000 in January 2023 to 15,000 in February 2024, while queries for “induction recipes” climbed to 92,000, indicating a pivot from caution to adoption research. The Consumer Technology Association’s 2024 Household Cooking Survey counted 4.3 million US households using an induction burner, compared with 1.1 million four years earlier. Crucially, the majority of new users in the CTA panel reported switching from radiant electric models, underscoring that induction’s speed, spill-resistant glass, and child-safe temperature are resonating even with electricity-native households, not just gas converts.

Product reviewers are reinforcing the trend in the US induction cooktop market. In March 2024, Consumer Reports gave its first ever perfect 100 score to an induction slide-in from GE Profile after temperature uniformity tests showed only a three-degree Fahrenheit spread across the skillet, outperforming the best gas range by an eight-degree margin. Social media is echoing the lab data; the TikTok hashtag #inductionboil passed 39 million views during the Super Bowl week, catalyzed by influencer Frankie Celenza’s demonstration of boiling water in forty-five seconds on a 3,700-watt zone. Together, these third-party validation loops convert curiosity into register scans, particularly among younger households furnishing condominium kitchens on a space-efficient 30-inch footprint in urban resale markets.

Retailers Expand Assortments, Revamping Showrooms To Highlight Magnetic Cooking Benefits

Brick-and-mortar appliance retailers have become indispensable educators in the US induction cooktop market outlook. At Best Buy’s twenty Louisville-based Pacific Kitchen & Home locations, 2024 merchandising resets allocated seven live induction bays, up from two last year. Store managers report selling an average of six induction ranges per day after adding demonstration pans and free cookware-bundle promotions. Lowe’s followed suit in January, deploying 480 mobile demo stations nationwide that plug into standard 120-volt outlets and allow shoppers to feel an iron skillet heating within ten seconds. These tactics bridge the sensory gap that online specifications alone cannot address, shortening the consideration cycle inside the aisle for hesitant buyers.

E-commerce platforms are simultaneously refining recommendation algorithms in the US induction cooktop market. Amazon revealed in a June 2024 seller webinar that keyword conversions for “induction range 30 inch” improved by a factor of two after it added Energy Star certification badges alongside video reviews showing noise levels. The marketplace subsequently extended its “Buy this with” module to include carbon-intensity calculators that contrast projected lifecycle emissions of induction versus gas. When a shopper adds a cooktop, the site now proposes a matching NEMA 14-50 outlet kit, lifting attachment rates to 18,400 units in the first five months of 2024. Such cross-sell automation means digital shelves are catching up with sensory-rich showrooms, rounding out the omnichannel push.

Technology Innovations Reduce Coil Noise, Improve Low Power Simmering Precision

Performance breakthroughs in 2023-2024 have addressed two of induction’s lingering objections: fan noise and low-wattage simmer stability. Whirlpool’s new QuietMark-certified modules employ dual inverters that pulse at 24 kilohertz, shifting acoustic harmonics beyond the typical human hearing threshold of 20 kilohertz. Lab tests conducted by Underwriters Laboratories in February 2024 measured sound pressure at 38 decibels one meter from the cooktop during a rolling boil, comparable to a modern refrigerator. On the control side, startup Impulse Labs licensed its silicon-carbide gate driver to BSH, enabling effective power modulation down to 15 watts per zone. This figure is one-third of the minimum achieved by first-generation units, allowing delicate chocolate tempering without scorching.

Connectivity layers are maturing as well in the US induction cooktop market. GE’s SmartHQ update, released in May 2024, introduces a dynamic watt-sharing feature that automatically rebalances zones based on pan-diameter data captured through embedded Hall-effect sensors. Beta participants reported cooking-time reductions of three minutes when searing four rib-eyes simultaneously, because the software shifted 900 watts from an idle element to the overloaded one. Meanwhile, LG and Hestan formed an interoperability group that links the cooktop’s Bluetooth to a probe inside the firm’s smart pans, achieving plus-or-minus two-degree temperature control across induction brands. These advancements signify that hardware differentiation is rapidly blurring; future competitive advantage will hinge on software ecosystems and upgrade cadence cycles.

Supply Chain Localization Mitigates Tariff Risks And Strengthens After-Sales Service

Trade-policy volatility continues to shape the US induction cooktop market outlook. When Section 301 tariffs on Chinese appliances increased in 2019, landed costs for a 30-inch induction unit rose by 140 dollars, making domestic assembly more attractive. Responding, Samsung invested 23 million dollars to add an induction line at its Newberry, South Carolina plant, reaching commercial run-rate in August 2023. In 2024, Electrolux followed with a retrofit of its Springfield, Tennessee facility that previously built radiant electric models, bringing planned annual output to 160,000 induction tops. These moves cut trans-Pacific transit time by twenty-two days and position manufacturers to qualify for Inflation Reduction Act domestic-content bonuses next year.

Localization also improves post-sale experiences, a soft cost that frequently determines repeat purchases. GE Appliances’ Louisville factory now stocks every induction glass-ceramic surface size in a 35,000-square-foot service warehouse next door, enabling same-day shipment to 1,600 repair technicians. According to warranty administrator ServiceBench, mean time to repair for induction ranges dropped from twelve days in 2022 to six days in the first half of 2024 after the spare-parts depot opened. Freight savings accrue as well; trucking a replacement top from Kentucky to Atlanta costs 29 dollars, compared with 96 dollars for air-freighting from Qingdao. Faster turnaround feeds retailer confidence, encouraging floor-space allocation in big seasonal resets.

Professional Kitchens Embrace Induction Amid Energy, Ventilation And Labor Pressures

Commercial foodservice represents a high-visibility proving ground for the US induction cooktop market outlook. The National Restaurant Association’s 2024 Kitchen Technology Census logged 7,400 standalone induction hobs installed across chain restaurants, stadiums, and universities, up from 2,900 two years earlier. Chipotle accelerated adoption after measuring a two-degree reduction in ambient kitchen temperature at its Cultivate Center test lab in Irvine, translating into lighter HVAC loads. Similarly, Madison Square Garden replaced eight gas sauté stations with Vollrath 5-kilowatt induction units before the 2023-2024 NBA season, achieving a 70 part-per-million drop in baseline CO₂ near the line, according to readings taken by Trane’s building-automation sensors during peak concert load outs too.

Labor-efficiency gains add another incentive in the US induction cooktop market. Cornell University’s 2024 Center for Hospitality Research pilot found that line cooks at its Statler Hotel required 1.7 fewer steps per plate when using portable induction tops because pans remain fixed to the glass during saucing. Over a 400-cover dinner service, the study clocked a cumulative reduction of nearly five miles walked, lightening fatigue and trimming overtime claims. Insurance carriers are taking note; Hartford Steam Boiler introduced premium credits for restaurants that document a full induction cookline, citing lower fire risk. These endorsements legitimize induction as a holistic operational upgrade rather than just an energy or sustainability decision for both tenants and franchisors alike.

Marketing Narratives Pivot From Gourmet Niche To Mainstream Energy-Efficiency Story

Brand messaging has evolved rapidly in 2024. Early campaigns fixated on celebrity chefs showcasing ultra-fast sears, but this year’s Super Bowl ad slots from Frigidaire and Samsung instead highlighted lower indoor emissions and compatibility with existing 240-volt hookups. Astute Analytica’s Ad Intel counted 2,600 national television spots featuring induction between January and April, surpassing the 2023 full-year total by 400 insertions. Content strategy is also shifting toward homeowners mid-remodel. Houzz reports that articles tagged “induction pros and cons” generated 3.9 million reads in Q1, prompting the platform to launch an Electricity Hub sponsored by The Home Depot. The conversation has clearly migrated from novelty to practicality in everyday American kitchen planning.

Social proof extends to peer-to-peer networks. Facebook’s private group “Induction Cooking for Beginners” attracted 45,800 new members in the four months ending May 2024, according to internal page analytics shared by moderators. Unlike earlier threads dominated by equipment-sourcing questions, recent posts revolve around recipe adaptation and maintenance tips, indicating users have already purchased hardware. Concurrently, local utilities are amplifying the narrative by pairing rebates with experiential events. Con Edison’s traveling Induction Experience mobile truck visited twenty-one New York borough locations in spring, handing out 11,500 single-burner hobs and free metallic skillets. Such grass-roots outreach cements brand promises with tactile proof, reinforcing advertising spend through post-event recipe sharing challenges nationwide.

Top 3 Players Control Nearly 27% Revenue Share in US Induction Cooktop Market

LG Electronics anchors its leadership by fusing high-end engineering with a relentlessly upgraded software layer. The 2024 ThinQ platform update lets users schedule peak-shaving cook cycles directly through utility portals such as Duke Energy’s Connect, translating energy credits into cash-back rewards that rival rebate checks. Hardware credibility flows from LG’s Seoul R&D center, which holds thirty-one live U.S. patents on silicon-carbide gate drivers—more than any other appliance brand, according to USPTO data. At retail, LG invested in 4,500 live-fire endcaps across Best Buy and Nebraska Furniture Mart, offering a complimentary Hestan Cue smart pan with every slide-in. These real-time demos turn abstract speed claims into eye-level steam, lifting close rates and reinforcing the brand’s “Pro-Style Performance, Everyday Kitchen” narrative.

Samsung secures its share in the US induction cooktop market through vertical integration and builder partnerships. By expanding the Newberry, South Carolina plant to full induction production in August 2023, Samsung trimmed trans-Pacific lead times by 22 days and qualified for Inflation Reduction Act domestic-content bonuses that many rivals still miss. SmartThings Cooking is the connective tissue: the app auto-imports grocery lists from Walmart, then preheats the flex-zone cooktop when a shopper’s phone crosses a geofence set one mile from home. Lennar, PulteGroup, and KB Home now spec Samsung induction packages in select Net-Zero communities, assured by a five-year parts warranty underwritten by the factory’s proximity. Marketing leans on ecosystem stickiness; Super Bowl spots showed a Family Hub refrigerator suggesting an induction sear setting, underscoring cross-appliance orchestration that pure-play rivals cannot match.

Whirlpool commands broad middle-market volume in the US induction cooktop market by translating industrial reliability into attainable price points. Its Cleveland, Tennessee range factory—retooled with $65 million in 2023—turns out 4,400 induction units daily on shared chassis lines that previously built radiant models, allowing economies of scale without sacrificing brand-specific QC stages. The sixth-generation AccuHeat algorithm, tuned at the Benton Harbor tech center, maintains a ±2 °F skillet delta even at 100-watt holding power, a spec verified by UL in February 2024. Whirlpool funnels this performance message through Lowe’s and Home Depot “Upgrade and Save” events, bundling a $50 breaker-panel credit and leveraging the company’s 21,000-technician service network to promise 48-hour in-home repair—a logistics advantage smaller competitors struggle.

US Induction Cooktop Market Key Players:

GE Appliances

SAMSUNG

Electrolux AB

LG Electronics

Whirlpool

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Haier Inc.

Frigidaire

True Induction

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type

Built-in Induction Cooktops

Freestanding Induction Cooktops

Portable Induction Cooktops

By Burner Type

Single Burner

Two Burners

Three Burners

More than Three Burners

By Control Type

Knob Control

Touch Control

Remote App-Controlled

By Power Rating

Below 1,500W

1,500W - 2,000W

Above 2,000W

By Price Range

Low Priced

Medium Priced

High Priced

By End User

Residential

Commercial Restaurants & Cafeterias Hotels & Resorts Catering Services Others



By Distribution Channel

Online E- Marketplace Brand Websites

Offline Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Others



