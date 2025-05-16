Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Housing Market Outlook 2025-2034 - Battery Housings with Integrated Cooling Systems Emerge as Key Growth Opportunity

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Housing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Battery Housing Vehicle Type, Cell Format, Battery Chemistry, Material, Component, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle battery housing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.27% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The growth in the electric vehicle battery housing market is expected to be driven by growing demand for electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, the need for lightweighting materials, and better range, among others.

Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market Demand Drivers: Increasing Demand for EVs Globally

The market for electric vehicle battery housings is being driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles, rising environmental concerns, government incentives, and advances in EV battery technology. As the global electric vehicle market continues to grow, so will the demand for battery housings. These products are essential for the safe and efficient operation of electric vehicles, and they are also becoming more affordable as battery technology improves.

There is a growing awareness of the need to reduce pollution, and electric vehicles are seen as a way to do this. Battery housings are essential for the safe and efficient operation of electric vehicles, which is anticipated to drive the demand for these products. Electric vehicles produce zero emissions, which is a major advantage over traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. This is expected to drive the demand for electric vehicles and in turn, the demand for battery housings.



Many governments are providing incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles, and this is also driving the demand for battery housing. These incentives make electric vehicles more affordable for consumers, and this is increasing the demand for these vehicles. For example, the U.S. government offers a tax credit of up to $7,500 for the purchase of an electric vehicle. This tax credit is a major incentive for consumers, and it is expected to drive the demand for electric vehicles.



Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market Challenges: Lack of Standardization

The market for electric vehicle battery housings is facing a number of challenges, including the high cost of materials, lack of standardization, demand volatility, and competition from other materials. These challenges are making it difficult for manufacturers to produce battery housings that are affordable, compatible, and in demand. The materials used to manufacture battery housings, such as aluminum and steel, are relatively expensive. This is a major challenge for the market, as it can make battery housings a major cost component for electric vehicles.



Also, there is currently no standard for electric vehicle battery housings. This can make it difficult for manufacturers to design and produce battery housings that are compatible with different electric vehicles.



Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market Opportunities: Housing with Integrated Cooling Systems

The market for electric vehicle battery housings is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the development of new battery technologies. Some of the key market opportunities and trends include:

The rise of lightweight materials: Lightweight materials, such as composites and plastics, are becoming increasingly popular for manufacturing battery housings. These materials can help to reduce the weight of electric vehicles, which can improve their range and performance.

The development of integrated cooling systems: Integrated cooling systems are becoming increasingly common in battery housings. These systems help to keep the battery at a safe temperature, which can improve its performance and lifespan.

The growth of battery swapping systems: Battery swapping systems are gaining popularity as a way to reduce the time it takes to recharge electric vehicles. Battery housings for battery swapping systems need to be designed to be quick and easy to swap, as well as to protect the battery from damage.

Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Cell Format

Pouch Cell

Cylindrical Cell

Prismatic Cell

Prismatic Cells to Dominate the Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market (by Cell Format)

Based on cell format, prismatic cells dominate the electric vehicle battery housing market because they have a higher energy density, flexible design, better thermal management, and are becoming more cost-effective. They are also less likely to swell, easier to stack and connect, and less likely to be damaged in a crash than cylindrical cells. These advantages make prismatic cells the preferred cell type for electric vehicles.



Segmentation 2: by Vehicle Type

2-Wheeler

3-Wheeler

Off Road Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles Segment to Grow at a Significant Growth Rate in the Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market (by Vehicle Type)

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment dominates the electric vehicle battery housing market because passenger vehicles are the most popular type of electric vehicle. This is due to a number of factors, including the fact that passenger vehicles are more affordable than other types of electric vehicles, and they offer a more comfortable and convenient driving experience. The passenger vehicles segment is expected to grow at a faster rate than other segments in the electric vehicle battery housing market due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the passenger car market. In 2022, passenger vehicles accounted for over 70% of all electric vehicles sold worldwide. The average price of an electric passenger car is significantly lower than the average price of an electric commercial vehicle or bus. Electric passenger cars are typically quieter and smoother than other types of electric vehicles, and they offer a more spacious and comfortable interior. Additionally, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that the global market for electric passenger vehicles will grow from 6.6 million vehicles in 2022 to 22.3 million vehicles in 2030. As a result, the passenger vehicles segment is expected to continue dominating the electric vehicle battery housing market in the coming years.



Segmentation 3: by Material Type

Steel

Aluminium

GFRP

CFRP

Aluminum Segment to Grow Considerably in the Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market (by Material Type)

Based on material type, the aluminum segment is expected to dominate the electric vehicle battery housing market because aluminum is a lightweight, strong, and corrosion-resistant material that is well-suited for use in battery housings. Aluminum is also relatively inexpensive, which makes it a cost-effective option for battery housing manufacturers. In addition, aluminum is recyclable, which makes it a sustainable choice for battery housings. The recycling of aluminum requires less energy than the production of new aluminum, which helps to reduce the environmental impact of electric vehicles. As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, the demand for aluminum battery housings is expected to grow as well. This is because aluminum is a well-suited material for battery housings, and it is a cost-effective and sustainable option.



Segmentation 4: by Battery Chemistry Type

Lithium Ion

Lead Acid

Others

Lithium-ion Segment to Dominate the Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market (by Battery Chemistry Type)

The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to dominate the electric vehicle battery housing market because lithium-ion batteries are the most widely used type of battery in electric vehicles. This is due to a number of factors, including their high energy density, long lifespan, and relatively low cost. In addition, lithium-ion batteries are becoming increasingly popular in electric vehicles as they become more efficient and affordable. This is expected to drive the demand for lithium-ion battery housings, as these batteries need to be protected from the elements and from damage.



Segmentation 5: by Component Type

Top Cover

Bottom Cover

Others

Bottom Cover Segment to Dominate the Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market (by Component Type)

Based on component type, the bottom cover segment is expected to dominate the electric vehicle battery housing market because it is the most structurally important part of battery housing. The bottom cover provides structural support for the battery pack and protects it from other harsh elements. It also helps to dissipate heat from the battery pack and prevents it from overheating. Moreover, the bottom cover is typically made from a strong and durable material, such as aluminum or steel. This makes it more resistant to damage than other parts of the battery housing.



Segmentation 6: by Region

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, U.K., France, and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Based on region, Asia-Pacific and Japan region is expected to dominate the electric vehicle battery housing market due to a number of factors, including:

There is a growing demand for electric vehicles in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the leading regions in terms of electric vehicle adoption, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

There is a presence of major battery manufacturers in the region. Asia-Pacific is home to some of the world's leading battery manufacturers, such as BYD, CATL, and Panasonic. These companies are investing heavily in the development of new battery technologies, thereby driving the demand for battery housings.

There is availability of skilled labor in the region. Asia-Pacific has a large pool of skilled labor, which is essential for the manufacturing of complex battery housings.

The favorable government policies in the region. Many governments in the Asia-Pacific region are providing incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles, which is also driving the demand for battery housing.

Key Players and Competition Synopsis in Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names in this market are:

Constellium SE

Novelis Inc.

Nemak

SGL Carbon

Magna International Inc.

UACJ Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG

LG Chem

Faurecia

Gestamp

Minth Group

Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

