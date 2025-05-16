Vietnam’s first-ever vegan wedding between a music icon and an entrepreneur in the heart of Ha Long Bay

HA LONG, Vietnam, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vegan wedding of music icon Ho Quynh Huong and entrepreneur Hoang Cong Thanh, held in the heart of Ha Long Bay, has captured widespread attention for its thoughtful organization and the sustainable lifestyle philosophy the couple upholds.

Set against the poetic backdrop of Ha Long Bay - a World Natural Heritage site - a unique wedding took place on Reu Island, also known as the Island of Love. The ceremony marked the union of renowned singer and green living advocate Ho Quynh Huong and vegan entrepreneur Hoang Cong Thanh. As one of the largest-scale vegan weddings ever held in Vietnam, the event has become a meaningful symbol of ethical and sustainable living.

The bride and groom pose for a photo alongside their bridesmaids and groomsmen, who are all well-known Vietnamese celebrities.

At the heart of this celebration lies a nine-year love story between two kindred spirits, both deeply devoted to a conscious way of living. The bride, Ho Quynh Huong, is one of Vietnam’s most beloved music icons, admired for her powerful voice and her long-standing advocacy for green living. The groom, Hoang Cong Thanh, has embraced a vegan lifestyle for over two decades and is a respected figure in the vegan business community. Together, the couple has long walked hand in hand in community projects, spreading a lifestyle of responsibility and kindness.





Ho Quynh Huong and Hoang Cong Thanh were born and raised in Ha Long, a place of natural beauty and spiritual connection that nurtured their childhood and shaped their souls. For the couple, choosing their hometown as the wedding venue was a gentle yet powerful tribute to their roots - homage to Mother Earth, where their journey began.





The bride performs a song she wrote herself as a heartfelt gift to the groom

Surrounded by 150 of their closest friends and family, the couple orchestrated a wedding that honored nature at every touchpoint. The wedding feast featured an entirely plant-based menu, crafted from fresh, clean ingredients that combined traditional Vietnamese flavors with modern culinary artistry. Each vegan dish was handpicked by the bride, carried messages of life, family, and gratitude toward nature. Some of the beautifully curated dishes included: “The Practice of Stillness” (a wholesome selection of nutrient-rich nuts), “Wrapped in Kinship” (vegan spring rolls with vegan dipping sauce and fresh herbs), “A Gift from the Garden” (creamy pumpkin soup made with almond milk), “A Coastal Taste of Home” (vegan glass noodles with plant-based seafood flavors), “Sweet Afterglow” (handcrafted vegan ice cream bars), along with many other refined plant-based dishes, carefully curated and crafted with care. These dishes were not just meant to satisfy the palate but to nourish the soul, each one telling a piece of the couple’s story, a story that began in Ha Long, resonating with gratitude, belief, and joy.





In the heart of a world natural wonder, the vegan wedding of music icon Ho Quynh Huong and entrepreneur Hoang Cong Thanh has become a poignant statement of love, green living, and a commitment to sustainable development. The elegance and humanity of the celebration left a deep impression on every attendee.

Following the event, the wedding quickly garnered widespread attention from both local and international media. Images of the first-ever large-scale vegan wedding set in Ha Long Bay quickly spread, becoming an inspirational symbol of eco-conscious living in Vietnam and sparking interest among global audiences.





The couple’s elegant wedding photoshoot was captured in the scenic backdrop of Ha Long.

