Wood Bio-Products Market to Reach USD 607.59 Billion by 2032 | Driven by Surge in Demand for Sustainable Construction and Renewable Materials

Austin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wood Bio-Products Market size was valued at USD 303.53 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 607.59 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.06% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.





Download PDF Sample of Wood Bio-Products Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6935

Wood bio-products comprise a wide range of industrial and consumer products that are sourced from sustainably managed forest biomass. These consist of engineered wood panels (cross-laminated timber, plywood), bio-based chemicals (lignin, hemicellulose,) pulp and paper, wood pellets, bio-char, and other lignocellulosic-related materials. Demand path is highly aligned to the trends set up in green building certifications, low-carbon economy, circular flows of materials, and deforestation combat.

The construction sector, specifically, has preferred mass timber and engineered wood solutions over the past few years, owing to lower embodied carbon, structural performance, and cost efficiency. In other areas, wood-based materials are being integrated into packaging, automotive, and energy sectors to replace petroleum-derived polymers and fossil fuels, improving biodegradability and minimizing environmental impact.

The U.S held the largest market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.86% during the forecast period of 2025-2032. It is due to its strong construction sector, developed forestry industry, and increasing focus on sustainable construction. Mass timber and engineered wood products, like cross-laminated timber (CLT) and glulam, have grown in popularity in the U.S. for multi-family housing, commercial buildings, and public projects. This trend is driven by newer building codes, progressive government policies, and increasing awareness of the need to reduce carbon emissions from buildings.

Key Players:

Borregaard

Stora Enso

UPM-Kymmene

Domtar Corporation

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Mercer International

Lenzing AG

West Fraser

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Sappi Limited

Wood Bio-Products Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 303.53 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 607.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.06% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Finished Wood Product, Manufactured Wood Material, Wood Processing)

• By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

• By Application (Residential, Commercial) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Sustainable Materials Drives the Market Growth.

Buy Full Research Report on Wood Bio-Products Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6935

Market Segmentation

By Type

Finished wood products held the largest market share in 2024, around 47% 2024. owing to their wide variety of applications in end-use industries such as construction, furniture, interior design, and packaging. Items like flooring, panels, doors, windows, cabinets, and moldings are very popular due to their decorative properties and long-term use. Finished wood products are in high demand for residential and commercial uses, given the shifting consumer preference toward utilizing eco-friendly, sustainably sourced, and naturally found materials.

By Distribution Channel

The offline segment held the largest market share, around 68%, in 2024. The wood bio-products market is a relatively conventional industry, reliant historically on physical retail and distribution networks. Full surface inspection is still required for buying most of the finished wood products along with engineered panels and construction materials, since the inspection prior to buying is more important the buyers like architects, designers, and contractors who do bulk and high-value purchases of the materials for construction.

By End-Use Industry

In 2024, the residential segment accounted for the largest share, around 69%, as houses have a higher demand for aesthetically pleasing, sustainable, and high-performance materials for both construction and renovation purposes. Wood bio-products such as finished flooring, cabinetry, structural panels, and insulation materials are becoming increasingly popular with homeowners due to their high renewability, natural beauty, and effective thermal properties. As most countries move to green the building sector, residential builders are using wood-based solutions to comply with energy efficiency codes and lifestyle. In addition, the growing build-to-rent in urban housing projects, use of modular houses and DIY interior renovations have continued driving bio-based wood products.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of around 41% in 2024. It is owing to rapid urbanization, growing construction activities, and a demand for sustainable materials in some of the major economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. An overwhelming share of engineered wood products, including plywood and finished wood products utilized in residential, commercial, and public projects domestically, can be traced to the booming infrastructure and real estate sectors in the region. Furthermore, increasing environmental consciousness and government initiatives to promote sustainable construction are also contributing to the adoption of wood bio-products over conventional, high-carbon building materials. Many other countries like China and India have also increased domestic production and supply chain of wood-based products to become less dependent on imports as well as strengthen their domestic bioeconomy. In addition, the growing middle-class population, rising disposable incomes, and shifting preference towards premium, natural home interiors have further fuelled the growth of this market.

If You Need Any Customization on Wood Bio-Products Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6935

Recent Developments

In Oct. 2023, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. introduced a mass timber operation in British Columbia to produce cross-laminated timber panels for growing North American demand for sustainable building solutions.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. introduced a mass timber operation in British Columbia to produce cross-laminated timber panels for growing North American demand for sustainable building solutions. In August 2023, UPM Biofore announced the world's first new bio-based barrier coating, enabling food packaging without plastic laminates, resulting in 100% recyclable and compostable paperboard together with UPMgard bio-based barrier coating.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Wood Bio-Products Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Wood Bio-Products Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion

Read Our Trending Reports:

Wood Adhesives Market Analysis by 2032

Wood Pellets Market Report Size 2024-2032

Wood Coatings Market Growth & Future Trends (2024-2032)

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.