Erdem Hospital Ushers in a New Chapter of Hope and Healing for Global Patients

ISTANBUL, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where healthcare transcends borders, Erdem Health Group is emerging as a trusted destination for international patients in pursuit of specialized, high-quality medical care. As part of Türkiye’s rapidly expanding medical tourism landscape, Erdem is setting new standards by blending cutting-edge treatments with compassionate, patient-centered service.

Founded 37 years ago on the core values of family, compassion, and commitment, Erdem Health Group operates three multidisciplinary hospitals across Istanbul. These institutions are renowned for offering advanced medical solutions while upholding a deeply human touch — a rare balance that has made Erdem a beacon of hope for thousands.

From plastic and dental aesthetics to bariatric surgery and hair transplantation, Erdem Hospital continues to attract patients from around the world seeking life-enhancing transformations. The group’s reputation for medical excellence and its holistic approach to patient care make it a leading choice for those looking to combine treatment with the comfort of hospitality in one of the world’s most culturally rich cities.

Among those who found new hope through Erdem’s doors are Christopher Neal (37) and Catherine Neal (35), a couple from the UK whose lifelong battle with obesity was not just affecting their quality of life, but threatening their survival. Christopher, who weighed 251 kilograms, had reached a critical point. Daily tasks like walking had become excruciatingly difficult. His wife Catherine, who weighed 135 kilograms, shared a similar struggle. The couple had tried various weight loss methods for years, only to be met with disappointment.





What made matters even more difficult was the healthcare system. Like many in the UK, the Neals found themselves stuck in long waiting lists, with no clear timeline for surgery or even consultations. Appointments for bariatric surgery were often delayed by months. The couple feared they wouldn’t have time to wait, because obesity is not a condition that saves you time. It’s a progressive, life-threatening disease where every lost day can mean worsening health. They needed a solution without delay, and this problem was resolved when their friends recommended Erdem Hospital.

WHEN THEY FIRST LANDED IN ISTANBUL, THEY CARRIED MORE THAN LUGGAGE. THEY CARRIED FEAR AND HOPE!

What followed was not just a treatment, it was a journey built on trust, empathy, and expert care. At the heart of their experience was Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nadir Adnan Hacım, a bariatric surgeon at Erdem Hospital , renowned not only for his surgical skill but for the deeply human, patient-centered care he delivers. Despite the serious health risks, with both Christopher and Catherine in life-threatening danger, Dr. Hacım did not hesitate. He saw not just the medical challenges but the people behind them. With calm confidence and unwavering clarity, he explained every detail, every risk, and every possibility. He didn’t just offer them a procedure; he offered them a future. His belief in their potential and his precision in the operating room turned a moment of fear into a turning point of hope, successfully performing both high-risk surgeries and setting them on a path toward renewed life.

With Dr. Hacım’s guidance, both underwent successful bariatric surgery, and for the first time in decades, envisioned a future defined not by limits but by possibilities. Through their healing process, they never felt alone. From airport pick-up and translation services to 24/7 post-op care, Erdem’s international patient services team made sure their only focus was recovery.

Today, the Neals are not only healthier but happier. As Türkiye continues to rise as a global healthcare destination, stories like Christopher and Catherine’s prove that it’s not just about the surgeries performed, but about the people behind the care and the lives they help rebuild. “I have always been obese since I was a child. We received a personal recommendation about Erdem Hospital and Doctor Adnan.” said Christopher. “I’m sitting here now. Like I said, major gastric surgery on the highest scale of the people that performed, which is I think a testament to how good he is.”

About Erdem Health Group

Founded in 1988 in Istanbul, Türkiye, Erdem Health Group is a network of three JCI-accredited multidisciplinary hospitals, two dialysis centers, a medical center and an oral-dental clinic united by the principle that “service to humanity is a virtue.” Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and a patient-centered ethos, the Group delivers comprehensive care across more than 40 specialties, with internationally recognized programs in bariatric and metabolic surgery, aesthetic and reconstructive procedures, advanced hair transplantation and high-end diagnostics. Supported by a multilingual International Patient Services team, Erdem Health Group welcomes thousands of patients from over 70 countries each year, providing seamless, end-to-end assistance from arrival through full recovery.

https://erdemhospital.com

