Protect Summer Plans from Unexpected Car Trouble

ST. LOUIS, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is right around the corner, and whether you're planning a family getaway, a staycation, or just managing the hustle of summer camps and soccer practice, life doesn’t slow down when school’s out. According to The Vacationer’s 2025 Summer Travel Survey, more than 75% of Americans (nearly 196 million people) intend to take a road trip this summer. More people on the road could lead to increased ​vehicle accidents.

According to Enterprise data, the average car repair takes more than two weeks. But that doesn’t mean you have to be without your car for that long. Rental reimbursement coverage helps cover the cost of a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired.

Kelly Stumpe, better known as The Car Mom, shared: “This coverage is affordable. A full year typically costs about the same as one day of renting a car.”

Rental reimbursement coverage is a widely available add-on to your auto policy and is offered by most major insurance providers. Enterprise data shows that nearly 60% of full-coverage auto policyholders lack this coverage, which puts them at the risk and inconvenience of not having a backup vehicle in case of an accident that requires repairs or replacement.

Even if they’re aware it’s available, some policyholders may find costly surprises when learning the rental replacement that they’re eligible for doesn’t fit their family’s needs. If you own a vehicle that empowers a busy lifestyle like a full-size car, SUV, truck or minivan, make sure you pick rental reimbursement coverage that fits your family’s needs.

Before hitting the road this summer, check your insurance policy and call your provider to add the right amount of rental reimbursement coverage. Visit enterprise.com/rentalreimbursement for more information.