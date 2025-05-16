Good Parenting Means Teaching Kids to Cope with Life’s Ups and Downs

Los Angeles, Calif., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are children less able to handle the routine hardships of life than previous generations? It’s a hotly debated topic, but there are factors that may be contributing to kids’ inability to cope with everyday life.

“Parents want so much to do the right thing for their children, but some may unintentionally limit their growth by not giving them enough space to make their own decisions and learn from their mistakes," said Craig Beswick, who develops trauma-resilient programs for Learn4Life, a network of 80+ public high schools that offer personalized learning and life skills training. “We teach them how to build resilience in their children along with compassionate accountability – holding children responsible for their actions while demonstrating empathy, understanding and support.”

As part of its Trauma Resilient Educational Communities (TREC) program, Learn4Life has launched a free, online parenting course designed to build resilience in children of all ages. TREC offers training, resources and certifications for teachers, schools and other nonprofits like healthcare that are designed to increase resilience and overall wellness in individuals and organizations.

“Students can’t concentrate on school when they are dealing with issues like bullying, housing insecurity, teen pregnancy or family violence,” Beswick points out. “Often parents don’t know why their teens are acting out, and this course can help them identify trauma and how to respond.”

The parenting course, open to anyone and available in English and Spanish, takes one to two hours to complete. It’s based on the science of ACEs or Adverse Childhood Experiences, the gold standard in identifying and healing trauma in young people.

Joshua and Ebony H. completed the course and found it life changing.

“We didn't know the impact it was going to have on us, but we immediately learned that we were doing a lot of things wrong. We didn’t know how to communicate with our sons in a way that would be beneficial to them or to us,” said Joshua. “We would be yelling at them, and one would freeze up and the other would get belligerent. Now we know better ways to communicate with our kids to where they can hear us and actually absorb what we're saying.”

Beswick says that a key element in this program is helping busy parents realize that their own self care is critical.

“How they are feeling and reacting to stresses is reflected in how they parent,” he said. “This course can help them be ready to parent during difficult times when emotions are running high.”

Joshua and Ebony agree.

“We learned to not let our emotions get in the way. I'm quick to go off the hinges with my son and I screamed at him a lot, which never got me anywhere,” Ebony said. “So that has been a huge tool. Now I take a few deep breaths and calmly discuss the issue at hand. That has made such a difference in the relationship with my children and my husband.”

Joshua points out that this parenting class is essential for all parents and those planning to have a child.

“It should be mandatory that you take this course so you can prevent the generational trauma we're causing our children,” he said. “It’s definitely something everyone should do, and it only takes a couple hours.”

One state department of social services is doing just that. In South Carolina, foster parents are required to complete 15 hours of personal development – including TREC’s free Trauma-resilient Parenting Certification.

“We hope that more social service organizations encourage parents to take this class,” said Beswick. “And yes, even mandate it.”