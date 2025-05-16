Michelin: Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2024

Clermont-Ferrand – May 16, 2025

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2025

The Annual Shareholders Meeting of the Michelin Group was held today in Clermont-Ferrand under the chairmanship of Florent Menegaux, Managing Chairman.

The event was webcast live on the Company’s website https://www.michelin.com.

All of the resolutions submitted for shareholder approval were adopted, including, in particular:

the payment of a dividend of €1.38 per share, payable in cash as from May 23, 2025;

the re-election to the Supervisory Board of Wolf-Henning Scheider, who was also re-appointed by the Board to the Audit and Corporate Social Responsibility Committees, of which he was already a member; and

the 2024 compensation packages and 2025 compensation policy for the Managers and members of the Supervisory Board.

At the 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting, Florent Menegaux spoke of the Company's need for agility in the face of recent crises and the importance of the "Michelin in Motion 2030" strategy for anticipating and absorbing shocks. He highlighted the transformations needed to prepare Michelin for the decades ahead, focusing on employee development, customer experience, innovation, data use, agile operating methods, and protecting the planet.

The innovation power of the Michelin Group was demonstrated in various ways during the meeting.

A preview presentation was given on the new MICHELIN CrossClimate 3 and MICHELIN CrossClimate 3 Sport tires, which show how the Group continues to rise to technological challenges.

Shareholders were able to learn about the scope of activities of the Manufacture des Talents, a concrete example of the Group’s social innovation work. Serving as a major university for over 130,000 students in Clermont-Ferrand, the campus is open to Michelin employees as well as employees from other companies and public organizations.

Shareholders then attended a presentation on an airless tire, an innovation-packed solution capable of withstanding extreme conditions and designed to fit out a lunar roving vehicle as part of NASA's ARTEMIS program.

Lastly, Florent Menegaux concluded the Annual Meeting by looking back at the deployment of the "Michelin in Motion 2030" strategy, reviewing the progress made in 2024: « Our "Michelin in Motion 2030" strategy provides us with a clear, relevant roadmap, reducing our dependence on the fluctuations of a single market. In the face of successive crises, from COVID to international instability, we are continuing to develop in the composite solutions sector, offering unique experiences for our customers while also transforming the Group to prepare for the future. The Manufacture des Talents illustrates our ambition to develop employees, and our obsession with customer experience remains central to our value creation strategy. Lastly, Michelin's capacity for innovation continues to be deployed in many areas, with more than 10 new product ranges launched and 245 patents filed last year, demonstrating the commitment of the Group and its teams to offering ever more proactive, innovative solutions ».



For more information, you can find vote totals on the resolutions, answers to written questions, and a webcast of the entire Annual Meeting on the corporate website michelin.com.

Investor calendar

May 21, 2025 Ex-dividend date

May 23, 2025 Dividend payment date

July 24, 2025 First-half 2025 results

October 22, 2025 Quarterly information for the nine months ending September 30, 2025

