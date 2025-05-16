National Association of Friendship Centres Extends Congratulations to Newly Appointed Federal Cabinet

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) extends its congratulations to the newly appointed federal Cabinet. We recognize the significant responsibility entrusted to each Minister in shaping the policies and priorities of this government, and we look forward to working collaboratively to advance the prosperity, well-being, and self-determination of urban Indigenous peoples across the country.

The NAFC is especially encouraged by the appointment of several Ministers to portfolios with direct impact on Indigenous communities. We are particularly inspired by the historic appointment of two Indigenous women to Cabinet. The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, as Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, as Minister of Indigenous Services, bring extensive knowledge, lived experience, and deep connections to their communities. Their leadership will be vital in ensuring federal programs and policies are responsive to Indigenous priorities and grounded in the realities of those they are meant to serve.

We also acknowledge and welcome the appointment of the Honourable Rebecca Alty as Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations. Minister Alty’s experience and leadership in northern communities bring valuable perspective to a portfolio that is central to reconciliation and the renewal of relationships with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.

“These appointments reflect a meaningful shift toward inclusive governance and Indigenous leadership in areas that impact our communities directly,” said Jocelyn Formsma, Chief Executive Officer of the NAFC. “We look forward to engaging with the new Cabinet to build on existing partnerships, expand culturally relevant urban Indigenous services, and work together toward stronger, healthier futures for all Indigenous peoples.”

The NAFC remains committed to working in close partnership with the federal government to ensure that Friendship Centres—community-driven, culturally grounded hubs serving over one million urban Indigenous people—continue to play a central role in delivering effective, equitable, and culturally relevant services across the country.

We are encouraged by the Liberal Party’s platform commitment to increase support for Indigenous mental health initiatives, invest in healing and wellness centres, and strengthen the network of Friendship Centres across Canada. This commitment presents a hopeful opportunity to deepen collaboration and advance shared priorities through sustained, meaningful partnership.

As we look ahead, it is essential that the federal government uphold its partnership with Indigenous organizations like the NAFC, and provide the sustained resources and support needed for Friendship Centres to thrive. We are confident that through strong, collaborative relationships with this new Cabinet, we can make meaningful progress in addressing the needs of urban Indigenous communities and building a future that honours our rights, cultures, and aspirations.

The NAFC represents over 100 local Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations in every province and territory in Canada (except Prince Edward Island). Friendship Centres are urban Indigenous community hubs that provide a wide range of programs and services for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people living in urban, rural, and northern communities. Collectively, Friendship Centres are the largest and most comprehensive urban Indigenous service delivery network in Canada.