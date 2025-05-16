The Crossing Recovery Appoints Jason C. Norbeck as Chief Addiction Counselor, Bringing Personal Experience and Expertise to Costa Mesa, CA

Costa Mesa, CA, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crossing Recovery announces Jason C Norbeck as Chief Addiction Counselor. Jason holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and a Masters in Addiction Counseling from Grand Canyon University.





Jason C Norbeck





“We are thrilled to announce Mr Norbeck as our Chief Counselor,” stated Crossing Recovery’s Program Director, Dr Regina King. “After years of battling both addiction and incarceration, Jason’s recovery and continued sobriety is an inspiration to us all, especially those who find themselves with similar challenges.”

Jason has dedicated his life to the service of those battling the demons of addiction. His personal journey through addiction and recovery, failure and redemption allows him to deeply connect with and support individuals seeking help.

"I can relate to the temptations and urges to escape reality because I did the same," says Counselor Norbeck. “For anyone who faces struggle, it is important to remember that failure yesterday does not mean failure tomorrow.”

The Crossing Recovery is a welcoming community for people from all walks of life and backgrounds. With support and guidance, its members ultimately can move mountains with the smallest of steps. If you are seeking a change in your life, The Crossing Recovery welcomes you.

About Crossing Recovery



Personalized Addiction Treatment for Long-Term Recovery







Press inquiries

Crossing Recovery

https://crossingrecovery.org/

Regina King

info@crossingrecovery.org





