The News Guy Randy Rohde Reveals PR and Storytelling Power on The Million Dollar Agency Podcast

Chagrin Falls, OH , May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randy Rohde, founder of 38 Digital Market and The News Guy, highlighted how important and effective PR is when done right. Rohde shared this during Episode 27 of The Million Dollar Agency Podcast where he made a guest appearance to talk about PR, search engine optimization, and brand growth. The podcast episode titled “Press Releases: Still Relevant, Still Effective — When Done Right” dove into the untapped potential of strategic press distribution. They discuss how a precision-crafted PR assists with search engine rankings and Google MAPs.

In a climate where agencies chase trends and quick wins, Rohde emphasized a time-tested strategy that continues to outperform expectations when executed properly, pr distribution. Throughout the episode, he explained that PRs can increase search engine visibility and rankings for new domains, thus elevating brand reputation across industries.

“When it comes to PR links, Google handles it differently,” said Rohde during the interview. “They carry a trust signal that standard backlinks don’t. PR can be an excellent tool for your strategy if you know how to align them with a particular goal, like Maps visibility or organic dominance.”



Rohde also discussed tactics and unpacked mechanics that separate average PR from performance-driven content. One approach was differentiating PR strategies based on whether a business aims for a local presence on Google Maps or a broader organic search engine results page (SERP) presence. Rohde also explained how strategic press timing, keyword anchoring, and distribution network quality can make or break campaign performance.

Podcast listeners were offered a rare behind-the-scenes look into the mechanisms that have made The News Guy a trusted name in pr services, especially for digital agencies seeking scalable solutions. Rohde also emphasized the importance of timing in PR distribution, as it can provide long-lasting value for SEO, online reputation, and visibility. Patric Shannon praised the episode’s value for marketers at all levels.



To listen to the full conversation with Randy Rohde, tune in to The Million Dollar Agency Podcast – Episode 27 on Spotify.

Catch the video version now on YouTube.

About The News Guy

The News Guy is a trusted provider of PR services dedicated to delivering impactful and SEO-optimized visibility solutions for agencies, brands, and local businesses. With over a decade of industry experience, the organization offers high-authority press strategies designed to drive rankings, reinforce reputations, and help clients stand out in an increasingly crowded digital landscape.

