Trump’s Comeback Agenda Could Be Fueled by a $150 Trillion U.S. Asset, Says Former CIA Advisor Jim Rickards

WASHINGTON, D.C. , May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, the United States has chased energy independence, economic stability, and domestic control of critical supply chains. But according to former CIA advisor Jim Rickards, the answer may have been within reach all along — just locked behind regulatory red tape.

“There’s a reason we’ve never truly broken free of the energy trap,” Rickards says. “We’ve ignored the one asset that could’ve changed it all.”

That asset? A $150 trillion strategic reserve of untapped minerals, energy-critical metals, buried across federally managed U.S. land.

A LEGAL WALL REMOVED, A DOOR OPENED

Rickards points to the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling overturning the Chevron Doctrine as a historic turning point. For decades, Chevron gave federal agencies unilateral power to interpret and enforce their own rules — often shutting down access to public land.

“That ruling didn’t just change the law,” Rickards explains. “It restructured who gets to decide what America can access — and what it can’t.”

Now, with courts regaining oversight and Trump issuing new executive orders focused on energy and resource development, a new chapter may be starting.

AN ECONOMIC ENGINE BUILT, THEN IGNORED

The U.S. government has documented the existence of these reserves for years. They include copper, lithium, silver, and rare earth elements — the foundational materials behind electric vehicles, AI infrastructure, defense systems, semiconductors, and power grids.

“This isn’t a mystery,” Rickards says. “We know where it is. We know what it’s worth. But we’ve never had the political will — or legal ability — to use it.”

Market-based estimates place the long-term value of these reserves at $150 trillion.

FROM EXECUTIVE ORDER TO ECONOMIC RESET

Now that the legal and political conditions have shifted, Rickards believes Trump may be preparing to use this reserve as a core part of his second-term agenda — including lowering fuel prices.

“$1–$2 gas is possible,” Rickards says. “Not from handouts or gimmicks — but by activating what’s already ours.”

He adds that the oil industry may resist — but unlike in past cycles, public pressure and legal authority are now aligned in a way that favors action over delay.

THE AMERICAN ADVANTAGE, REACTIVATED

Rickards frames this shift not just as a policy change — but as a philosophical one.

“We’ve spent 40 years acting like a resource-poor country,” he says. “Now we have a chance to act like what we are: a superpower sitting on top of the world’s most valuable stockpile.”

The Briefing Is Now Public

Rickards has released a private interview explaining the full story — from the Chevron ruling to the resource details to the specific executive actions quietly underway. The video briefing is now available to the public free of charge.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He is the author of six bestselling books on global finance, economic warfare, and national strategy — including Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and Aftermath. Rickards is known for connecting overlooked legal shifts to seismic economic outcomes.