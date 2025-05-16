Textellent Capitalizes on Leading Tech Partnerships to Enhance Business Communication Capabilities





RICHARDSON, Texas, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textellent , a leading SMS marketing and campaign platform provider, is partnering with tech leaders to enhance business communication capabilities. This initiative reinforces Textellent's commitment to delivering effective solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

Textellent’s platform offers comprehensive features, including two-way texting, auto-replies, and seamless integration with CRM systems—all critical for personalizing marketing, sales, and customer service campaigns. Through strategic partnerships, Textellent continues to expand its offerings, ensuring businesses can capitalize on the growing demand for efficient communication channels.

Recent statistics underscore the importance of communication in the workplace, with nearly 70% of the workforce reporting they would be more productive with effective communication processes. Furthermore, businesses utilizing optimal internal communication tools are 3.5 times more likely to achieve superior results.

"We recognize the critical role that communication plays in driving business success," said Majeed Ghadialy, CEO of Textellent . "Our partnerships focus on providing businesses with the tools they need to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations. By integrating our texting solutions with leading technologies, we empower businesses to communicate more effectively and efficiently."

Textellent's platform is equipped with advanced features such as campaign creation, template management, and robust reporting capabilities. These tools enable businesses to manage their SMS marketing campaigns effectively and track real-time performance. Textellent's integration capabilities also allow seamless synchronization with CRM and ERP systems, facilitating personalized messaging strategies.

"We anticipate that the role of SMS in business communication will continue to grow," Matt Meseke, Head of Client Success and Partner Success notes. "Our goal is to continuously expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

About Textellent

Textellent, Inc. is a leading provider of SMS marketing and campaign platforms, offering patented, innovative capabilities that integrate with CRM systems to automate and personalize marketing, sales, and customer service texting campaigns. Founded in 2013, Textellent is headquartered in Richardson, Texas, and serves small businesses and franchises by providing robust self-service appointment scheduling

Contact Information: