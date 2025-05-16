U.S. Pickup Trucks Market Analysis 2025-2034: A $97.2 Billion Opportunity Driven by Rising Consumer Demand for Versatility and Utility

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pickup Trucks Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Pickup Trucks Market reached USD 77.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2025 and 2034.

The growing consumer preference for versatile, high-performance vehicles has been a key factor fueling demand across the country. As the U.S. economy remains robust, increased disposable income has further driven the adoption of pickup trucks, making them a staple choice among both personal and commercial users. With technological advancements improving fuel efficiency and safety features, pickup trucks continue to attract a broad customer base, from adventure enthusiasts to business owners who rely on them for daily operations.



A rising trend toward outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, fishing, and camping has significantly boosted pickup truck sales. Consumers value these vehicles for their ability to transport various types of recreational equipment, offering both practicality and rugged appeal. More Americans are engaging in off-road adventures and outdoor pursuits, making pickups an essential vehicle for hauling gear like bicycles, camping equipment, and boats. Their durability and spacious design make them a preferred choice for drivers who need a reliable vehicle that balances utility with comfort.



Gasoline-powered pickup trucks dominate the market, primarily due to their affordability, lower maintenance costs, and the convenience of a well-established refueling infrastructure across the U.S. The accessibility of gasoline ensures that owners can travel long distances without concerns about refueling availability. While electric and hybrid options are gradually entering the market, gasoline trucks remain the top choice due to their proven reliability and cost-effectiveness, making them a practical investment for both personal and commercial use.



Market segmentation by vehicle size indicates that full-sized trucks held the largest share in 2024. These trucks are favored for their ability to handle heavy-duty tasks such as towing large loads, transporting construction materials, and carrying oversized recreational equipment. Both individual owners and businesses rely on full-sized pickups for their exceptional towing capacity and spacious interiors. Families also appreciate these trucks for their ability to accommodate passengers while providing ample cargo space, making them a preferred option for long road trips and outdoor excursions.



Four-wheel-drive (4WD) trucks led the market in 2024, capturing significant attention from adventure seekers and off-road enthusiasts. The superior control and stability offered by 4WD systems make these vehicles ideal for navigating rough terrains, whether in snow, mud, or rocky landscapes. Drivers looking for all-weather capabilities and enhanced traction continue to choose 4WD pickups for their versatility and reliability. Their ability to tackle diverse driving conditions makes them an essential choice for consumers who demand power, performance, and adaptability in their vehicles.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $77.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $97.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research Design

1.1.1 Research Approach

1.1.2 Data Collection Methods

1.2 Base Estimates & Calculations

1.2.1 Base Year Calculation

1.2.2 Key Trends For Market estimation

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research and validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market scope & definition



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 Raw material suppliers

3.2.2 Component suppliers

3.2.3 Manufacturers

3.2.4 Distributors

3.2.5 End use

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Cost breakdown analysis

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Price trend

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Growing popularity of off-roading and outdoor activities

3.10.1.2 Consumer demand for versatility and utility

3.10.1.3 Advancements in pickup truck technology

3.10.1.4 Electrification and sustainability trends

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 High purchase price and affordability

3.10.2.2 Consumer preferences shifting toward SUVs and crossovers

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter's analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Size, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Compact

5.3 Mid-size

5.4 Full-size



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Powertrain, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Gasoline

6.3 Diesel

6.4 Electric

6.5 Hybrid



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Personal

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 Construction and heavy equipment

7.3.2 Agriculture and farming

7.3.3 Landscaping and outdoor services

7.3.4 Utility and municipal use



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Drive, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Rear-wheel drive

8.3 All wheel drive

8.4 Four-wheel drive



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Alabama

9.3 Alaska

9.4 Arizona

9.5 Arkansas

9.6 California

9.7 Colorado

9.8 Florida

9.9 Georgia

9.10 Idaho

9.11 Illinois

9.12 Indiana

9.13 Iowa

9.14 Kansas

9.15 Kentucky

9.16 Louisiana

9.17 Maine

9.18 Michigan

9.19 Minnesota

9.20 Mississippi

9.21 Missouri

9.22 Montana

9.23 Nebraska

9.24 Nevada

9.25 New Mexico

9.26 North Carolina

9.27 North Dakota

9.28 Ohio

9.29 Oklahoma

9.30 Oregon

9.31 Pennsylvania

9.32 South Carolina

9.33 South Dakota

9.34 Tennessee

9.35 Texas

9.36 Utah

9.37 Virginia

9.38 Washington

9.39 West Virginia

9.40 Wisconsin

9.41 Wyoming

9.42 Rest of U.S.



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Alpha Motor

10.2 Bollinger Motors

10.3 Canoo

10.4 Chevrolet

10.5 EdisonFuture

10.6 Fisker

10.7 Ford

10.8 GMC

10.9 Honda

10.10 Hyundai

10.11 Jeep

10.12 Nissan

10.13 Nu Ride

10.14 RAM Trucks

10.15 Rivian

10.16 Telo Truck

10.17 Tesla

10.18 Toyota

10.19 Workhorse Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgm0ke

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.