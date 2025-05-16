U.S. Pet Daycare Market Worth $3.9 Billion by 2034: Growing Focus on Pet Socialization and Structured Activities

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Daycare Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Pet Daycare Market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2034.

This surge reflects a growing shift in how Americans perceive their pets, increasingly viewing them as integral family members. A significant driver behind this trend is the rise in pet ownership among Millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize professional care services that ensure their pets' safety, well-being, and happiness while they're away. As lifestyles get busier and dual-income households become more common, pet owners are showing a strong preference for reliable, full-time care options.



This growing demand has prompted service providers to level up their offerings, incorporating modern pet care technologies such as real-time video monitoring, online reservation systems, and app-based service management to improve convenience and customer engagement. Additionally, pet parents are now more willing to spend on premium services that offer personalized care, reflecting a shift toward pet wellness and lifestyle enhancement. The growing focus on hygiene, pet socialization, and structured activities further adds to the appeal of daycare services, especially in urban and suburban markets. Increasing awareness about the emotional and physical benefits of regular interaction for pets also continues to drive demand across the board.



In terms of pet type, the dog segment generated USD 1.4 billion in 2024. Dogs remain the primary participants in daycare, grooming, and overnight boarding services, thanks to their higher need for social interaction and structured daily routines. The rising humanization of dogs, combined with greater disposable incomes among pet owners, fuels consistent spending on premium services tailored to canine comfort and engagement.



Within the service category, boarding services held the largest share of the U.S. pet daycare market in 2024. These services, which typically include overnight stays and 24/7 monitoring, are gaining popularity among working professionals and frequent travelers who seek safe, dependable care options while away. Full-day care services also dominated the market, accounting for 61.9% of the total share in 2024. This service type is ideal for pet owners looking for extended care during work hours or travel, providing peace of mind through consistent supervision and structured routines.



The market is further segmented by service channels, with commercial daycare services leading the charge. These facilities cater to large volumes of pets while ensuring professional care standards across diverse services, including grooming, training, and boarding. Many are now expanding into specialized care areas, including pet wellness and health monitoring.



Camp Bow Wow, Dogtopia Enterprises, Central Bark Doggy Day Care, Wag Hotels, K9 Resorts Daycare & Luxury Hotel, Petfinity, K9 Club, Elaine's Pet Resorts, Pet Dynasty, The Watering Bowl, Lakewood Ranch, The Barkley Pet Hotel & Day Spa, House My Pet, The Animal Keeper, and NorthState Animal Hospital are among the key players driving innovation and growth in the U.S. pet daycare space. These companies are diversifying their offerings with training programs, wellness initiatives, advanced tech platforms, and eco-conscious operations. Many are also prioritizing convenience with flexible scheduling and digital booking systems, staying ahead of consumer expectations.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market scope and definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates and calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360o synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising pet ownership rates

3.2.1.2 Advancements in pet care services

3.2.1.3 Increasing animal spendings and pet humanization

3.2.1.4 Rising expansion of pet service offerings

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of premium services

3.2.2.2 Limited accessibility in rural areas

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategic dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Pet Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Dog

5.3 Cat

5.4 Other pet types



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Service, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Boarding service

6.3 Training service

6.4 Specialized service

6.5 Other services



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Half-day care service

7.3 Full-day care service



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Service Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 In-home day care service

8.3 Commercial daycare service

8.4 Other service channels



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Camp Bow Wow

9.2 Central Bark Doggy Day Care

9.3 Dogtopia Enterprises

9.4 Elaine's Pet Resorts

9.5 House My Pet

9.6 K9 Club

9.7 K9 Resorts Daycare & Luxury Hotel

9.8 Lakewood Ranch

9.9 NorthState Animal Hospital

9.10 Pet Dynasty

9.11 Petfinity

9.12 The Animal Keeper

9.13 The Barkley Pet Hotel & Day Spa

9.14 The Watering Bowl

9.15 Wag Hotels



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5i070q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.