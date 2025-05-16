U.S. Energy Storage Market Report 2025: Expected to Grow from $106.7 Billion in 2024, Reaching $1.49 Trillion by 2034 - Electric Time Energy Shift Applications Accounted for 38.2% Market Share in 2024

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Energy Storage Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Energy Storage Market was valued at USD 106.7 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.49 Trillion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 29.10%.



The market is witnessing robust growth, driven by an accelerated shift toward renewable energy integration and ongoing efforts to enhance grid modernization. As solar and wind energy projects continue to expand, the demand for advanced energy storage systems is rising sharply, aimed at addressing the intermittent nature of renewable sources. Increasing reliance on renewables calls for stable and consistent power supply solutions, and energy storage technologies are emerging as a critical component in managing these fluctuations. In addition, heightened concerns over grid reliability and resilience, especially in light of natural disasters and extreme weather events, are further amplifying the demand for effective storage solutions.



The increasing penetration of distributed energy resources (DERs) and rising energy consumption from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are pushing utilities and energy providers to adopt scalable and flexible storage systems. Furthermore, advancements in battery technologies, such as lithium-ion and flow batteries, coupled with cost reductions in production and deployment, are enhancing the commercial viability of large-scale and decentralized energy storage solutions. Favorable government initiatives supporting carbon-neutral goals and net-zero emissions are also encouraging substantial investments in energy storage infrastructure, creating significant market opportunities.



One of the core technologies driving the U.S. energy storage market is pumped hydro storage, which utilizes excess electricity to pump water from a lower reservoir to a higher one, storing energy that can be released when needed. This long-duration energy storage method plays a pivotal role in stabilizing the grid and managing large-scale renewable energy integration. Pumped hydro is highly valued for its ability to provide bulk energy storage while offering grid balancing and ancillary services. Governments across the U.S. are introducing supportive policies and incentives to promote the deployment of such long-duration storage technologies, recognizing their potential to bolster grid flexibility and resilience.



The U.S. energy storage market is segmented across various key applications, including electric supply capacity, renewable capacity firming, electric time energy shift, black start, and frequency regulation. Among these, electric time energy shift accounted for a dominant 38.2% market share in 2024, primarily driven by the need for storing excess energy generated during off-peak hours for use during peak demand periods. This demand is further amplified by the increasing occurrence of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and wildfires, which have underscored the importance of having reliable backup energy systems.



Additionally, the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is significantly contributing to the surge in demand for energy storage, as EV charging infrastructure requires dependable and scalable storage solutions to manage grid load effectively. Federal and state-level policies promoting clean transportation and sustainable energy are also encouraging investments in energy storage, further accelerating market growth. With continued focus on grid modernization, renewable energy expansion, and sustainable electrification, the U.S. energy storage market is positioned for substantial growth in the coming years.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $106.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1490 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.1% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.5.3 Threat of new entrants

3.5.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Strategic dashboard

4.3 Innovation & sustainability landscape



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MW)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Pumped hydro

5.3 Electro-chemical

5.3.1 Lithium-ion

5.3.2 Sodium sulphur

5.3.3 Lead acid

5.3.4 Flow battery

5.3.5 Others

5.4 Electro-mechanical

5.4.1 Flywheel

5.4.2 CAES

5.5 Thermal

5.5.1 Water

5.5.2 Molten salt

5.5.3 PCM

5.5.4 Others



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & MW)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Electric time energy shift

6.3 Electric supply capacity

6.4 Black start

6.5 Renewable capacity firming

6.6 Frequency regulation

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 ABB

7.2 Abengoa

7.3 BYD Company

7.4 Burns & McDonnell

7.5 CALMAC

7.6 Exide Technologies

7.7 General Electric

7.8 Invinity Energy Systems

7.9 Johnson Controls

7.10 Lockheed Martin

7.11 LG Energy Solution

7.12 McDermott

7.13 Panasonic

7.14 SCHMID Group

7.15 Samsung SDI

7.16 Siemens

7.17 Tesla

7.18 Toshiba

7.19 Voith



