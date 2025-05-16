Celebrate National Barbecue Day at Dickey’s with Hot BBQ Deals

Dallas, TX, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue restaurant brand, is firing up the flavor this National Barbecue Day, Friday, May 16th, with an irresistible offer for fans of slow-smoked meats and Southern hospitality.

For one day only, guests can enjoy Buy One Sandwich, Get One Free and Double Points when they use their Big Yellow Cup Rewards in-store, online at dickeys.com, or through the Dickey’s app.

“National Barbecue Day is more than a celebration of great food — it’s a tribute to the tradition of barbecue that brings people together,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “At Dickey’s, we’re proud to be part of America’s barbecue story, and we want to thank our loyal guests by offering even more value and flavor this Friday.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served up its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ since 1941, and today, the brand continues to grow with locations across the U.S. and internationally. Whether guests are craving hickory-smoked brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken, the BOGO sandwich offer is the perfect way to share the ‘cue with family or friends.

“We’ve built this brand on quality, consistency, and community,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “National Barbecue Day is the perfect time to welcome new guests and reward our regulars. It’s a day to celebrate all things barbecue—and there’s no better place to do that than at Dickey’s.”

To redeem the Buy One, Get One Free sandwich offer and earn double loyalty points, guests must be enrolled in the Big Yellow Cup Rewards Program, available for free on the Dickey’s app or online.

Details:

What: National Barbecue Day at Dickey’s

National Barbecue Day at Dickey’s When: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Offer: Buy One Sandwich, Get One Free + Double Points for Rewards Members

Buy One Sandwich, Get One Free + Double Points for Rewards Members Where: In-store, online at dickeys.com, or through the Dickey’s app

Celebrate the smoky, savory joy of barbecue with Dickey’s and make this National Barbecue Day one to remember.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment