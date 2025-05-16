Interactive QR Packaging Market Report 2025-2034: Berry Global, Amcor, and Tetra Pak Actively Shaping the $5.2+ Billion Industry

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive QR Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Interactive QR Packaging Market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2034.

As smart packaging rapidly evolves from novelty to necessity, QR code technology is reshaping how consumers interact with brands. Companies are now prioritizing digital experiences that drive brand engagement and transparency. This shift is being fueled by growing consumer expectations for quick, contactless access to product details, origins, ingredients, and sustainability practices.

The demand for digital content, immersive augmented reality experiences, and real-time interaction is further amplifying interest in QR-enabled packaging. Businesses are leveraging QR codes not just as a marketing tool but as a critical component of brand loyalty, traceability, and trust-building in increasingly competitive markets. In today's experience-driven economy, consumers want more than just a product - they want to connect with the brand story, and QR codes provide that gateway. With the e-commerce boom and the widespread use of smartphones and contactless payments, the interactive QR packaging trend is becoming integral to product strategy across industries.



The market is segmented into primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging, with the primary packaging segment accounting for USD 2.1 billion in 2023. Industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are leading the way in integrating QR codes into their product packaging to offer real-time transparency, meet regulatory standards, and enhance consumer trust. The demand for quick, easy access to product-related content is steering brands to use QR functionalities to their full potential. Authentication and anti-counterfeiting features alone are set to comprise 24.6% of the global market in 2024, offering businesses effective tools to combat product fraud while ensuring secure and transparent consumer interactions. These smart solutions are gaining traction across retail shelves, where the ability to verify a product's authenticity through a simple scan can make or break a purchase decision.



In the U.S., the Interactive QR Packaging Market reached a valuation of USD 1.1 billion in 2024, driven by advanced tech infrastructure, a digitally literate population, and growing awareness around product authenticity. Widespread QR code integration across healthcare, food, and retail industries is further accelerated by the rise of online shopping and evolving regulatory frameworks that demand traceability and data transparency.



Top players such as Berry Global Inc., Amcor plc, and Tetra Pak are actively shaping the market. Tetra Pak continues to innovate in traceability and QR integration to strengthen consumer confidence. Berry Global Inc. is investing in sustainable, secure packaging solutions, while Amcor plc is creating dynamic consumer experiences by combining QR codes with AR/VR features to meet rising digital engagement expectations.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $9.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Rising consumer demand for smart packaging

3.6.1.2 Expansion of E-Commerce and contactless transactions

3.6.1.3 Stringent regulatory requirements for product transparency

3.6.1.4 Advancements in Augmented Reality (AR) and AI integration

3.6.1.5 Sustainability and smart recycling initiatives

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Limited consumer adoption and digital literacy

3.6.2.2 Data privacy and security concerns

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Packaging Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Unit)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Primary packaging

5.2.1 Bottles

5.2.2 Cans

5.2.3 Cartons

5.2.4 Pouches

5.2.5 Sachets

5.3 Secondary packaging

5.3.1 Boxes

5.3.2 Trays

5.3.3 Wraps

5.4 Tertiary packaging

5.4.1 Palletized packaging

5.4.2 Corrugated bulk containers



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By QR Code Functionality, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Unit)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Authentication & anti-counterfeiting

6.3 Product information & transparency

6.4 Consumer engagement & gamification

6.5 Loyalty programs & discounts

6.6 Track & trace solutions

6.7 Smart packaging with AR/VR integration



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Unit)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Paper & paperboard

7.3 Plastics

7.4 Glass

7.5 Metal



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Technology in QR Codes, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Unit)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Static QR codes

8.3 Dynamic QR codes

8.4 Blockchain-based QR codes



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use Industry, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Unit)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Food & beverages

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Electronics

9.7 Others



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Unit)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Russia

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.6 MEA

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 UAE



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.2 Amcor plc

11.3 Avery Dennison Corporation

11.4 Ball Corporation

11.5 Berry Global Inc.

11.6 Constantia Flexibles

11.7 DingDoong

11.8 Emerson Electric Co.

11.9 Huhtamaki Oyj

11.10 International Paper

11.11 Mondi

11.12 Polymerall

11.13 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

11.14 Scantrust

11.15 Sealed Air

11.16 Tetra Pak

11.17 Toppan

11.18 WestRock Company



