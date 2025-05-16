Interactive QR Packaging Market Report 2025-2034: Berry Global, Amcor, and Tetra Pak Actively Shaping the $5.2+ Billion Industry

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive QR Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Interactive QR Packaging Market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2034.
As smart packaging rapidly evolves from novelty to necessity, QR code technology is reshaping how consumers interact with brands. Companies are now prioritizing digital experiences that drive brand engagement and transparency. This shift is being fueled by growing consumer expectations for quick, contactless access to product details, origins, ingredients, and sustainability practices.
The demand for digital content, immersive augmented reality experiences, and real-time interaction is further amplifying interest in QR-enabled packaging. Businesses are leveraging QR codes not just as a marketing tool but as a critical component of brand loyalty, traceability, and trust-building in increasingly competitive markets. In today's experience-driven economy, consumers want more than just a product - they want to connect with the brand story, and QR codes provide that gateway. With the e-commerce boom and the widespread use of smartphones and contactless payments, the interactive QR packaging trend is becoming integral to product strategy across industries.
The market is segmented into primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging, with the primary packaging segment accounting for USD 2.1 billion in 2023. Industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are leading the way in integrating QR codes into their product packaging to offer real-time transparency, meet regulatory standards, and enhance consumer trust. The demand for quick, easy access to product-related content is steering brands to use QR functionalities to their full potential. Authentication and anti-counterfeiting features alone are set to comprise 24.6% of the global market in 2024, offering businesses effective tools to combat product fraud while ensuring secure and transparent consumer interactions. These smart solutions are gaining traction across retail shelves, where the ability to verify a product's authenticity through a simple scan can make or break a purchase decision.
In the U.S., the Interactive QR Packaging Market reached a valuation of USD 1.1 billion in 2024, driven by advanced tech infrastructure, a digitally literate population, and growing awareness around product authenticity. Widespread QR code integration across healthcare, food, and retail industries is further accelerated by the rise of online shopping and evolving regulatory frameworks that demand traceability and data transparency.
Top players such as Berry Global Inc., Amcor plc, and Tetra Pak are actively shaping the market. Tetra Pak continues to innovate in traceability and QR integration to strengthen consumer confidence. Berry Global Inc. is investing in sustainable, secure packaging solutions, while Amcor plc is creating dynamic consumer experiences by combining QR codes with AR/VR features to meet rising digital engagement expectations.
Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast
- Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
- Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
- Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts
- In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$9.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculations
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Key news & initiatives
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Rising consumer demand for smart packaging
3.6.1.2 Expansion of E-Commerce and contactless transactions
3.6.1.3 Stringent regulatory requirements for product transparency
3.6.1.4 Advancements in Augmented Reality (AR) and AI integration
3.6.1.5 Sustainability and smart recycling initiatives
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 Limited consumer adoption and digital literacy
3.6.2.2 Data privacy and security concerns
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Packaging Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Unit)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Primary packaging
5.2.1 Bottles
5.2.2 Cans
5.2.3 Cartons
5.2.4 Pouches
5.2.5 Sachets
5.3 Secondary packaging
5.3.1 Boxes
5.3.2 Trays
5.3.3 Wraps
5.4 Tertiary packaging
5.4.1 Palletized packaging
5.4.2 Corrugated bulk containers
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By QR Code Functionality, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Unit)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Authentication & anti-counterfeiting
6.3 Product information & transparency
6.4 Consumer engagement & gamification
6.5 Loyalty programs & discounts
6.6 Track & trace solutions
6.7 Smart packaging with AR/VR integration
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Unit)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Paper & paperboard
7.3 Plastics
7.4 Glass
7.5 Metal
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Technology in QR Codes, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Unit)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Static QR codes
8.3 Dynamic QR codes
8.4 Blockchain-based QR codes
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use Industry, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Unit)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Industrial
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Food & beverages
9.5 Healthcare
9.6 Electronics
9.7 Others
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Unit)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Russia
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 UAE
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 3M
11.2 Amcor plc
11.3 Avery Dennison Corporation
11.4 Ball Corporation
11.5 Berry Global Inc.
11.6 Constantia Flexibles
11.7 DingDoong
11.8 Emerson Electric Co.
11.9 Huhtamaki Oyj
11.10 International Paper
11.11 Mondi
11.12 Polymerall
11.13 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
11.14 Scantrust
11.15 Sealed Air
11.16 Tetra Pak
11.17 Toppan
11.18 WestRock Company
