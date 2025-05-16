NFC-Enabled Packaging Market to Grow by $14 Billion by 2034: Industry Trends, Growth Drivers, Future Opportunities, Regulatory Landscape, Business Strategies, Financial Insights, and SWOT Analysis

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NFC Enabled Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global NFC Enabled Packaging Market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% to reach USD 19.2 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a rising global focus on smarter, more sustainable packaging solutions driven by evolving consumer expectations and industry-wide digitization trends.

NFC (Near Field Communication) technology is gaining rapid traction as businesses across sectors aim to streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and elevate customer engagement. As packaging becomes more than just a protective layer - serving as an interactive communication tool - NFC is transforming how brands connect with their consumers.

Increasing demand for real-time data access, product transparency, and digital authentication is accelerating the integration of NFC-enabled packaging, especially in industries like pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and logistics. Consumers are now more conscious about product origins, safety, and environmental impact, leading to a preference for smart packaging formats that can convey critical information at a tap. Simultaneously, industries are leveraging this technology to enhance efficiency in supply chain operations and minimize counterfeiting risks. Regulatory agencies are also encouraging the adoption of smart packaging to support sustainable development goals, waste reduction, and improved traceability across value chains. This broader ecosystem of innovation and accountability is setting the stage for the long-term adoption of NFC-enabled packaging globally.



The NFC-enabled packaging market is categorized into NFC-embedded labels and stickers and NFC tags with NFC tags accounting for 68.3% of the market share in 2024. These tags are highly regarded for enabling seamless, contactless data exchange and are deeply integrated into IoT infrastructure. Industries are increasingly adopting them for logistics, warehouse automation, and anti-counterfeiting, as they offer a high level of reliability and efficiency. NFC labels are also transforming conventional packaging into smart, interactive platforms that improve user experience and brand transparency.



Based on applications, the market includes supply chain and inventory management, authentication and anti-counterfeiting, customer engagement, and temperature monitoring. The supply chain and inventory management segment emerged as the leading application, generating USD 2 billion in 2024. Businesses are using NFC-enabled solutions to gain real-time insights into inventory movement, reduce manual errors, improve accuracy, and streamline regulatory compliance. These capabilities significantly enhance product traceability and facilitate swift action in case of product recalls or compliance checks.



The U.S. NFC enabled packaging market is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2034. Its growth is largely fueled by the nation's push toward digital transformation, expanding e-commerce ecosystem, and strong regulatory frameworks for food and pharma safety.



Industry players like Checkpoint Systems, AWT Labels & Packaging Inc., Impinj, CCL Industries, and Avery Dennison are investing heavily in R&D and forming strategic alliances to expand product portfolios, meet sustainability targets, and align with evolving industry standards.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $19.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market scope and definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates and calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing consumer demand for interactive, smart packaging experiences

3.2.1.2 Increasing need for real-time product information and authentication

3.2.1.3 Rising e-commerce growth driving digital payment and contactless interaction

3.2.1.4 Rising need for improved supply chain transparency and traceability in packaging

3.2.1.5 Increasing focus on sustainable packaging solutions with added functionality

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Limited standardization and interoperability across different NFC systems

3.2.2.2 Security and privacy concerns over data transmission and usage

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn and Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 NFC tags

5.2.1 Active

5.2.2 Passive

5.3 NFC-embedded labels and stickers



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn and Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Authentication & anti-counterfeiting

6.3 Supply chain & inventory management

6.4 Customer engagement

6.5 Temperature monitoring



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, By End Use Industry, 2021-2034 ($ Mn and Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Food & beverage

7.3 Pharmaceuticals & healthcare

7.4 Consumer electronics

7.5 Retail & e-commerce

7.6 Cosmetics & personal care

7.7 Automotive

7.8 Industrial goods

7.9 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn & Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Netherlands

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Australia

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Japan

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 U.A.E.

8.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 3M

9.2 Avery Dennison

9.3 AWT Labels & Packaging

9.4 CCL Industries

9.5 Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

9.6 Hitachi

9.7 Identiv Inc.

9.8 Impinj

9.9 Inovar

9.10 Murata Manufacturing

9.11 NXP Semiconductors

9.12 Pragmatic Semiconductor Ltd

9.13 Schreiner Group

9.14 Thin Film Electronics ASA

9.15 Toppan Group

9.16 Wiliot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0obxk

