Biopharmaceuticals Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: Oncology Segment Captured 30.9% Share in 2024 Amid Surge in Targeted Cancer Therapies

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biopharmaceutical Market was valued at USD 422.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach USD 921.5 billion by 2034, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and rare diseases, along with increasing demand for biologics and precision therapies.

As healthcare systems worldwide shift toward personalized treatment, biopharmaceuticals are gaining momentum for their ability to target disease mechanisms at the molecular level. The rapid advancements in biotechnology - especially in areas like gene editing, cell therapies, and next-gen protein engineering - are unlocking new possibilities for treating conditions once considered incurable.



The growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases, aging populations, and unmet clinical needs in oncology, neurology, and immunology continue to propel global demand. Governments and private investors are pouring significant capital into R&D, boosting innovation pipelines and accelerating drug development timelines. Regulatory agencies are also adopting expedited approval pathways to bring life-saving treatments to market faster, further encouraging growth. As biosimilars and digital therapeutics enter mainstream healthcare, affordability and access to complex treatments are improving across various regions, reshaping the competitive landscape of the global biopharmaceutical space.



Breakthroughs in biotechnology, such as cell and gene therapies, are transforming the treatment landscape for conditions in oncology, immunology, and neurology. Biosimilars are becoming more widely available, improving affordability and expanding access to life-saving biologics. The growing availability of biosimilar versions of high-cost biologics is helping address drug accessibility issues, especially in developing markets. Innovations in mRNA technology are also redefining disease prevention and treatment protocols, contributing significantly to the sector's rapid expansion. The adoption of AI and digital platforms in drug discovery and clinical trials is streamlining operations and enhancing success rates across drug pipelines.



By product type, the monoclonal antibodies segment generated USD 225 billion in 2023, owing to their high efficacy and specificity in managing complex health conditions like cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious ailments. The strong market performance of this segment is attributed to continuous research and development, increasing approvals for biologic drugs, and broadening therapeutic applications. Ongoing advancements in antibody engineering and clinical breakthroughs across multiple indications are fueling the demand for monoclonal antibody therapies worldwide.



On the application front, the oncology segment held a significant market share of 30.9% in 2024. The use of biopharmaceuticals in cancer care is expanding rapidly as treatments become more targeted and effective. The growing global cancer burden is pushing the demand for biologic-based therapies that offer molecular precision and immune system modulation. Innovative approaches that block tumor progression and interfere with cancer cell signaling are reshaping the cancer treatment paradigm, further driving growth in this segment.



The U.S. Biopharmaceutical Market generated USD 155.2 billion in 2023. Its leadership is supported by robust regulatory policies, cutting-edge research infrastructure, and collaborations among biotech firms, pharmaceutical giants, and academic institutions. The country's focus on gene editing, biologics, and personalized medicine has strengthened its global position. Strong R&D investments and rapid adoption of advanced therapy platforms continue to fuel market expansion across the region.



Key players active in the Global Biopharmaceutical Market include Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Sandoz, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Bayer, Amgen, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, AbbVie, Biogen, Eli Lilly, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. These companies are enhancing their market presence by expanding product pipelines, acquiring biotech startups, and forming strategic global partnerships. Heavy investments in R&D, therapeutic diversification, and digital integration for clinical trials and drug delivery optimization remain top priorities. Collaborations with research institutions and healthcare providers are accelerating regulatory approvals and ensuring faster time-to-market for innovative therapies.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $422.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $921.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market scope and definitions

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Base estimates and calculations

1.3.1 Base year calculation

1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.4 Forecast model

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.5.2 Data mining sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2 Advancements in biotechnology and gene therapy

3.2.1.3 Growing adoption of biosimilars

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High production and development costs

3.2.2.2 Regulatory and approval complexities

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis

4.3 Company market share analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Monoclonal antibody

5.3 Vaccine

5.4 Hormone

5.5 Erythropoietin

5.6 Insulin

5.7 Growth and coagulation factor

5.8 Interferon

5.9 Other product types



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Oncology

6.3 Blood disorders

6.4 Infectious diseases

6.5 Metabolic diseases

6.6 Cardiovascular diseases

6.7 Neurological diseases

6.8 Immunology

6.9 Other applications



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Drug Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Proprietary (Branded)

7.3 Biosimilars



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Manufacturing Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Outsource

8.3 In-house



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Route of Administration, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Injectables

9.3 Oral

9.4 Other routes of administration



Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Prescription Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Prescription medicines

10.3 Over the counter (OTC) medicines



Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Distribution channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 Hospital pharmacies

11.3 Drug stores and retail pharmacies

11.4 Online pharmacies



Chapter 12 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

12.1 Key trends

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Spain

12.3.5 Italy

12.3.6 Netherlands

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 South Korea

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.5.3 Argentina

12.6 Middle East and Africa

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 UAE



Chapter 13 Company Profiles

13.1 AbbVie

13.2 Amgen

13.3 AstraZeneca

13.4 Bayer

13.5 Biogen

13.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb

13.7 Eli Lilly

13.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

13.9 GlaxoSmithKline

13.10 Johnson & Johnson

13.11 Merck

13.12 Novartis

13.13 Novo Nordisk

13.14 Pfizer

13.15 Sanofi

13.16 Sandoz

13.17 Takeda Pharmaceutical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f22idw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.