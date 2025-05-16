Biomass Boilers Industry Analysis (2025-2034) Featuring Profiles of 30 Major Market Players, Including Froling Heizkessel-Und Behalterbau, Zhengzhou Boiler (Group), Forbes Marshall, Thermax, and DP Cleantech

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomass Boiler Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biomass Boiler Market was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by an increasing focus on clean energy, sustainability, and the adoption of renewable energy sources across various industries.

As global demand for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional heating and energy systems rises, biomass boilers are becoming a preferred choice for many industries and commercial sectors. Policymakers and governments are implementing supportive measures, such as feed-in tariffs, renewable energy targets, tax credits, and grants, which further fuel market demand and encourage widespread adoption of these systems.



The woody biomass boiler market is set to experience robust growth, projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2034. This growth is primarily driven by the global shift towards renewable energy sources and the growing efforts to decrease reliance on fossil fuels. With an abundant supply of woody biomass, this renewable resource is becoming increasingly important in energy generation, especially in industries focused on sustainability. As governments and policymakers continue to implement supportive regulations and incentives for renewable energy, the adoption of biomass boilers is likely to rise significantly.



The fluidized bed biomass boiler segment generated a 67.9% share in 2024. Fluidized bed technology is gaining popularity due to its versatility in burning various types of biomass. This technology helps in reducing emissions and improving combustion efficiency, making it a preferred option in many industries. These boilers are increasingly integrated with combined heat and power (CHP) systems, enabling simultaneous generation of electricity and heat. The integration of CHP systems enhances energy efficiency, making it possible to utilize the heat that would otherwise be wasted.



U.S. Biomass Boiler Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2024. As demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective alternatives to fossil fuels rises, the market for biomass boilers is expected to see significant expansion in industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, and district heating. The market growth in the U.S. is also being driven by a growing interest in sustainable practices and renewable energy sources.



Major players involved in the Global Biomass boiler market include Froling Heizkessel- Und Behalterbau, Zhengzhou Boiler (Group), Forbes Marshall, Thermax, DP Cleantech, VIESSMANN, Hargassner GesmbH, Prime Thermals, Sugimat, Walchandnagar Industries, Maxtherm Boilers, Thermodyne Boiler, John Wood Group, OkoFEN Forschungs- und Entwicklungs, Woodco, Hoval, Schmid Energy Solutions, ARITERM, Binder Energietechnik, Cheema Boiler, Guntamatic Heiztechnik, Hurst Boiler & Welding, ANDRITZ Group, John Cockerill, Treco, KwB Energiesysteme, Sofinter, Windhager. Key players in the biomass boiler industry are adopting various strategies to strengthen their market presence. These strategies include increasing their investments in research and development (R&D) to enhance product performance and energy efficiency. By focusing on developing innovative solutions such as advanced fluidized bed boilers and integrating CHP systems, companies are improving their offerings.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.2 Market estimates & forecast parameters

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid

1.4.2.2 Public

1.5 Market definitions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Regulatory landscape

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.5.3 Threat of new entrants

3.5.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Strategic outlook

4.3 Innovation & sustainability landscape



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, By Feedstock, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Woody biomass

5.3 Agricultural waste

5.4 Industrial waste

5.5 Urban residue

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, By Product, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Stocker

6.3 Fluidized bed



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Industrial



Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 France

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Poland

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Austria

8.3.7 Germany

8.3.8 Sweden

8.3.9 Russia

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Philippines

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Indonesia

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 Iran

8.5.3 UAE

8.5.4 Nigeria

8.5.5 South Africa

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 Argentina

8.6.2 Chile

8.6.3 Brazil



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 ANDRITZ Group

9.2 ARITERM

9.3 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

9.4 Binder Energietechnik Ges.m.b.H

9.5 Cheema Boiler

9.6 DP Cleantech

9.7 Forbes Marshall

9.8 Froling Heizkessel- Und Behalterbau Ges.m.b.H

9.9 Guntamatic Heiztechnik GmbH

9.10 Hargassner GesmbH

9.11 Hoval

9.12 Hurst Boiler & Welding Co, Inc.

9.13 John Cockerill

9.14 John Wood Group PLC

9.15 KwB Energiesysteme GmbH

9.16 Maxtherm Boilers

9.17 OkoFEN Forschungs- und Entwicklungs Ges.m.b.H.

9.18 Prime Thermals

9.19 Schmid Energy Solutions

9.20 Sofinter S.p.a

9.21 Sugimat

9.22 Transparent Energy Systems Private Ltd.

9.23 Thermax Limited

9.24 Thermodyne Boiler

9.25 Treco

9.26 VIESSMANN

9.27 Walchandnagar Industries Limited

9.28 Windhager

9.29 Woodco

9.30 Zhengzhou Boiler (Group) Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8ra6a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.