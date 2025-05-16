Asia-Pacific Wastewater Recovery System Market Report 2025-2034: Calgon Carbon Corp., Thermax, Toshiba Water Solutions, Ecolab, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Xylem Lead the Competition

Dublin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Wastewater Recovery System Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia-Pacific's Wastewater Recovery System Market was valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2034. This strong growth trajectory reflects the region's urgent need to address escalating water scarcity and environmental pollution through advanced wastewater recovery technologies.

With water demand increasing due to rapid urbanization and industrial expansion, the emphasis on reclaiming and reusing wastewater is becoming a central component of sustainable water management strategies. Governments across Asia-Pacific are rolling out stricter water reuse mandates and incentivizing industries to adopt high-efficiency recovery infrastructure. These initiatives aim to establish a circular economy around water usage, especially in regions where freshwater reserves are under immense pressure. Urban centers and industrial clusters, including power plants, chemical facilities, and refineries, are actively integrating recovery systems to mitigate environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency. As climate variability further stresses water availability, the adoption of innovative and cost-effective water recovery solutions is poised to expand significantly throughout the forecast period.



Activated carbon systems continue to gain popularity across industrial applications, largely due to their superior efficiency in eliminating organic contaminants, pharmaceutical residues, and other micropollutants. These systems are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 10% by 2034, driven by evolving regulatory standards that demand cleaner effluent discharge. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food processing are turning to activated carbon technologies to align with tightening environmental benchmarks. These systems help ensure discharge compliance, reduce pollution, and contribute to broader sustainability goals, making them a key component in industrial water management strategies.



The chemical industry held approximately 11.6% of the total market share in 2024, owing to the vast amounts of wastewater generated during chemical production processes. Chemical manufacturers are now prioritizing investments in comprehensive recovery systems that utilize physical, chemical, and biological treatment stages to optimize water reuse. This transition is driven not only by environmental responsibility but also by the need to reduce operational costs and dependence on freshwater sources. As regulatory pressures intensify and sustainability takes center stage, chemical companies are accelerating their efforts to implement robust wastewater recovery frameworks.



In the oil and gas sector, the shift toward zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) systems is becoming increasingly apparent. This segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% through 2034, with oilfield operators adopting water recycling technologies to comply with discharge regulations and minimize ecological damage. Companies are investing in modular and scalable recovery systems capable of treating produced fluids for reuse in drilling and related activities. These initiatives align with the industry's broader push toward sustainable operations and reduced environmental impact.



The China Wastewater Recovery System Market alone generated USD 4.6 billion in 2024. Rapid industrialization and worsening water pollution have prompted a nationwide focus on wastewater reclamation. With national policies pushing for a circular economy, China continues to lead in adopting advanced recovery technologies across various industries, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development.



Major players in the Asia-Pacific Wastewater Recovery System Market include Calgon Carbon Corporation, Thermax Limited, Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited, Ecolab, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Xylem, Veolia, BioChem Technology, Aquatech, Kovalus Separation Solutions, SUEZ, DuPont, Pall Corporation, Huber SE, Kurtia Water Industries Ltd., and SWA Water Australia. These companies are advancing regional partnerships, digital monitoring capabilities, and R&D innovation to deliver modular, energy-efficient, and application-specific solutions tailored for high-discharge industries.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $36.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid

1.4.2.2 Public



Chapter 2 Industry Insights

2.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

2.2 Regulatory landscape

2.3 Industry impact forces

2.3.1 Growth drivers

2.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

2.4 Growth potential analysis

2.5 Porter's analysis

2.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

2.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

2.5.3 Threat of new entrants

2.5.4 Threat of substitutes

2.6 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 3 Competitive Landscape, 2024

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Strategic outlook

3.3 Innovation & sustainability landscape



Chapter 4 Market Size and Forecast, By Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

4.1 Key trends

4.2 Activated carbon

4.3 Ultra-filtration & reverse osmosis

4.4 Membrane filtration

4.5 Ion exchange resin systems

4.6 Media filtration

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Oil & gas

5.4 Metal mining

5.5 Chemical

5.6 Food & beverages

5.7 Others



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2021-2034 (USD Billion)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 China

6.3 India

6.4 Japan

6.5 Australia

6.6 Malaysia

6.7 Indonesia



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Aquatech

7.2 BioChem Technology

7.3 Calgon Carbon Corporation

7.4 DuPont

7.5 Ecolab

7.6 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

7.7 Huber SE

7.8 Kovalus Separation Solutions

7.9 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

7.10 Pall Corporation

7.11 SUEZ

7.12 SWA Water Australia

7.13 Thermax Limited

7.14 Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited

7.15 Veolia

7.16 Xylem



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ju3o2h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.